Shepolopolo will face South Africa in the semifinals of the ongoing COSAFA Women’s Championship on Thursday after winning Group A with seven points.

South Africa also won Group C with seven points after Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Botwana.

The Zambian Women coached by Albert Kachinga on Sunday wrapped up group matches in style after thumping Madagascar 7-1 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Barbra Banda scored twice with other goals coming from captain Noria Sosala, Misozi Zulu, Grace Chanda, Rachael Nachula and Rhoda Chileshe as Zambia overcame Madagascar.

Zambia had beaten Malawi 6-3 before drawing 1-1 with hosts Zimbabwe in their first two Group A matches.

Zimbabwe finished second in Group A with five points, Malawi with four points and Madagascar finished bottom of the group with no point after three straight defeats.