Shepolopolo will face South Africa in the semifinals of the ongoing COSAFA Women’s Championship on Thursday after winning Group A with seven points.
South Africa also won Group C with seven points after Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Botwana.
The Zambian Women coached by Albert Kachinga on Sunday wrapped up group matches in style after thumping Madagascar 7-1 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Barbra Banda scored twice with other goals coming from captain Noria Sosala, Misozi Zulu, Grace Chanda, Rachael Nachula and Rhoda Chileshe as Zambia overcame Madagascar.
Zambia had beaten Malawi 6-3 before drawing 1-1 with hosts Zimbabwe in their first two Group A matches.
Zimbabwe finished second in Group A with five points, Malawi with four points and Madagascar finished bottom of the group with no point after three straight defeats.
Where are the goals? For men’s soccer goals are shown. But for lady’s soccer, Lusaka Times does not. Be fair to our women football teams.