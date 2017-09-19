Government says Zambian farmers will benefit from the three fruit processing plants to be constructed in Eastern, Luapula, western and North-western Provinces , respectively.
ZANIS Business news reports that Ministry of Agriculture acting Permanent Secretary, Peter Lungu says the three fruit processing plants would provide direct market for the local fruits farmers.
Mr. Lungu said the move to construct the fruit processing plants was a good move as it would add value to the products which will be processed at these plants.
Government had carried out a feasibility study which revealed that Zambian farmers had the capacity to supply fruits which could be processed into various products, he said.
“Our farmers in Zambia grow a lot of fruits such as cashew nuts, pineapples and mangoes but have no market for them. Through the feasibility studies which were carried out, we found out that constructing fruit processing plants will help our farmers because they will have a ready market for their produce.
“Farmers in the areas were these plants will be constructed will be given first priority when it comes to buying fruits for processing,” he said.
He also explained that the amount of money which would be spent in constructing the processing plants has already been sourced and will
be announced during this year’s budget.
The fruit processing plants will include a mango processing facility in Eastern province, a Palm oil processing plant in Luapula Province, a cashew nut processing plant in Western Province and a Pineapple processing facility in North-Western Province.
I would love to see fruit processing plants in zambia but the idea that GRZ will run it is where I found a problem. Get it governments should not run profitable business worse of Zambian government. These will be white elephant plants soon. Just like the mobile hospitals and hearse. Anyone with information about these 2 mobile hospitals and hearse?
These are lullabies to put you to sleep naimwe.
Why are you people so forgetful, remember the Saudi Arabia goat story. Lullabies bane.
Exactly my thought. All these ideas are taken from CEC. People submit brilliant projects but no money is given to them. The moment government is involved the cost of coming up with a single plant will be five times more. This can not be the case if you give an individual a loan through CEC to have a plant and later on run it. We have seen small companies grow I.e boom manufactures. Empower citizens and not politician through boma.
Since when did cashew nuts and palm oil become fruits, Kkkk and 3 processing plants in 4 provinces, please be up to speed
Yesssss! Chiluba would have a heart attack if he were to hear that we are going back to the UNIP way. Its the only way Zambia will develop. Individuals don’t have enough money to put up processing plants but government has. Zambian banks are too greedy to lend money to such progressive projects so the government is left to do it.
Its z great idea but let them tell us where the markets are and have we been funded by the chinese and to the tune of how much and when do we repay.
What are the processes that are going to be implemented. … the govetnmwnt provided money for a youth under ceec to build a pineapple drying factory in mwinilungu 2 years ago.what happened to zambeef palmoil plantation and processing plant, is this the same one that was recently sold.
Govt makes big annohncements but without details.
@l Juliet Perth, I agree with you we had these processing plants in quite a number of places some built with latest technology at that time. I do recall some tomato and Mango processing plants in Central, Western and Lusaka Provinces built for ZAMHORT with the help of the Italians. They were all struggling profitably, they were sold and machines disbanded and shipped. I think WE NEED TO HAVE AN INTEGRATED APPROACH TO THIS INDUSTRY: DEVELOP PRODUCTION, GOOD HORTICULTURE TO PRODUCE GOOD FRUITS IN LARGE QUANTITIES ,HIGH QUALITY TO WARRANT ESTABLISHING FACTORIES and THEN FIND THOSE WHO CAN PROCESS AND SELL.GOVERNMENT CAN DO WELL TO RUN EXTENSION SERVICES TO DEVELOP FRUITS PRODUCTION,RAW MATERIALS WHILE PRIVATE SECTOR CAN PROCESS AND SELL!!
Bwafyaa, you are on the right track, but may i suggest that we actually locate markets to sell the produce then we invest in production facilities. Zambia has the growing skills but we lack vidion in marketing.
We must also ensure that growers are committed to and can afford continuous plantings.