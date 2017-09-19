Daniel Lewis Foote, a career member of the Foreign Service who has spent much of the last several years in drug enforcement has been nominated to be the United States’ ambassador to Zambia.

If he’s confirmed, it will be his first such posting.Mr. Foote was born in Syracuse, New York, and grew up in the Buffalo area.He graduated from East High School in Williamsville, New York, in 1982 and went to Columbia University, where he was a defensive end on the football team and participated in track and field for the Lions.

Mr. Foote graduated with a B.A. in economics in 1986.After college, Mr. Foote worked in New York City for six years as a trader and broker of natural gas.

He left the business world behind in 1992 to become a Peace Corps volunteer in Bolivia, where he oversaw the construction of water systems, improvement of schools and residences, and alternative agriculture and marketing programs.

After his two-year stint was up, Mfr. Foote moved to Northern California to teach high school Spanish and coach football and track.He joined the State Department in 1998.

Mr. Foote was appointed as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) in September 2015.He oversees INL program activities in Afghanistan and Pakistan, in addition to INL’s Office of Anticrime Programs.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Foote was the Coordinating Director at Embassy Kabul, managing all U.S. civilian foreign assistance and law enforcement activities in Afghanistan.

He served twice as Deputy Chief of Mission; in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Previously, he headed INL’s Colombia operations as INL Director at Embassy Bogotá, and led the U.S. Provincial Reconstruction Team in Maysan province, Iraq.

Mr. Foote also served as Management Counselor in Buenos Aires, and as a member of the Regional Reconstruction Team in Erbil, Iraq.

His other overseas postings include Luxembourg, London, and Guadalajara, Mexico.

In Washington, he has worked in the State Department’s Operations Center and in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Foote met his wife, Claudia, when he was with the Peace Corps in Bolivia.

They have two children: Cecilia and Danny.