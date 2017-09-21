Cleo Ice Queen and Kaladoshas released their latest collaborative effort , “Umbrella”. The amazing video was directed by DjLO.

Cleo had this to say on her official facebook page:

“At the end of the day all we aspire to do is make good music, inspire others to follow their dreams and show the world the massive talent that Zambia has. Good quality sound and good quality music videos, the world must know that Zambia is the next big thing. Please share!

“Olo Zuba ingene, Mfinzi(darkness) iwoneke, Mvula ibwele, nizankhala wako, wako my darling, i’ll be your UMBRELLA”

BY KAPA187