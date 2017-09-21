Power Dynamos midfielder Larry Bwalya has been recalled to the Zambia fold for the first time in two years.

Bwalya has been in hot form for 4th placed Power this season scoring four league goals and over seven assists for the Kitwe side.

He is one of 26 home-based players who enter camp in Lusaka on September 25 vying for a place on the plane to face Nigeria away in a penultimate 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier on October 7 in Uyo.

Bwalya’s last callup was in October,2015 for a friendly against Egypt.

Also on the provisional list of domestic callups is Nkwazi midfielder Lameck Banda.

Banda captained the Zambia U17 to their debut victory in the 2017 Cosafa U17 Cup final when they beat hosts Mauritius 3-0 in the final.

Banda finished joint top scorer at the tournament in July on five goals.

Meanwhile , Nyirenda is set to name his foreign-based callups within the next few days.

GOALKEEPERS:

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Kelvin Malunga (Nkana),Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS:

Simon Silwimba,Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United),Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco),Donashano Malama, Boston Muchindu,Moses Nyondo (all Nkana), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos), Webster Mulenga(Red Arrows)

MIDFIELDERS:

Godfrey Ngwenya,Larry Bwalya (both Power Dynamos),Kondwani Mtonga, John Ching’andu,Misheck Chaila (all Zesco United) Ernest Mbewe , Augustine Mulenga (both Zanaco), Mike Katiba, Diamond Chikwekwe, Jack Chirwa (all Green Buffaloes),Lameck Banda (Nkwazi)

STRIKERS:

Martin Phiri, Alex Ng’onga (both Power Dynamos), Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows)