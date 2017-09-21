Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has appealed to the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) to consider the possibility of increasing electricity supply to China Non Ferrous Metal Company (CNMC) Luanshya Copper Mines to foster the quick reopening of Baluba Mine in Luanshya which will create more jobs.

Speaking during a consultative meeting at the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Headquarters in Kitwe today, Mr. Chanda said with the increase of Copper prices on the world market, it was imperative for the Baluba Mine to be operational and contribute towards boosting the economy of the town.

The Mayor said recent talks with (CNMC) Luanshya Copper Mines management highlighted challenges of electrical power supply which was reduced to 70 per cent of the mine’s requirements as the major contributor to the prolonged closure of Baluba Mine which was placed under Care and Maintenance.

The Luanshya Mayor also urged Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) to consider rehabilitating the Maposa-Mpatamatu Road near CEC Maposa Sub Station as part of their social corporate responsibility.

He noted that if the road was made passable it would act as an alternative route to enter Luanshya from Kitwe and also help farmers transport their produce to the nearby market.

And speaking during the same meeting, CEC Managing Director Mr. Owen Silavwe said his company understood the impact of the closure of Baluba Mine on the economy of Luanshya town as hundreds of miners had been put on forced leave.

Mr Silavwe expressed optimism that their talks with Luanshya Copper Mines would yield the much anticipated reopening of Baluba Mine.

He said on his part CEC will do everything possible to give Supply up to 100 per cent to Luanshya Copper Mines.

And responding to the query on the Maposa Mpatamatu road, the CEC managing Director said his company had put in place a program to work on roads leading to its installations.

Mr. Silavwe appreciated the efforts that the Mayor of Luanshya was making in the reopening of Baluba mine and in fostering development in Luanshya.Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has devoted itself to give Luanshya Copper Mines hundred per cent power supply.

“I want to0 thank the CEC MD for according me time to talk to him about matters affecting the people of Luanshya” Mr. Chanda said

