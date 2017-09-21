Secretary to the cabinet Roland Msiska says government is increasing capacity in addressing the various health issues affecting the country.

Dr. Msiska says, guided by the seventh national development plan (7NDP), government will continue to upgrade, construct and modernise health infrastructure across the country.

Speaking when he officiated at the opening of the MB CHB Lecture theatre at Lusaka Apex Medical University (LAMU), yesterday, Dr. Msiska highlighted that 275 out of 650 planned health posts have been built and are now operational.

He has however implored citizens of the country to be patient as his government delivers on its campaign promises as regards the health sector.

And LAMU Director of Medical Education, Professor John Mudenda says there is need to increase training institutions as set out in the Ministry of Health policies to address the country’s shortage of skilled workforce.

Prof. Mudenda notes that government has been making substantive efforts to help mitigate shortage of qualified health human resource by partnering with and licensing private health training institutions.

He has since commended government for supporting his institution in training health professionals.