Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has taken a swipe at Roan Constituency Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili calling him a political disaster whose days of glory in the Zambian political circus have come to an end.
Mr. Tayali wondered why Dr. Kambwili is now seeing corruption in Government after being expelled by the Patriotic Front.
And Mr. Tayali notes that the Roan Member of Parliament should be the last person to speak about the purported corruption in the PF led Government as he irresponsibly defended the same corruption few months ago.
Mr. Tayali since urged Dr. Kambwili to report all corrupt individuals in Government to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as opposed to making allegations without proof.
“Chishimba Kambwili is a political disaster whose days of glory in the Zambian political circus have come to an end” Mr. Tayali said
Opinions are free from confinement. Any individual is free to express opinion on matters of public interest, such as fire engines pricing and government procurement. Generally, criticism comes from outside rather than from inside. The taxpayer is the boss here. It would be better for critiques to be given a fair hearing in criticizing government. Blind support is more harmful than criticism addressing particular issues of public concern. Yesterday, it was Maizegate; today, it is Fire engines. Governments by definition remain in the limelight and in certain cases the conduct of government agents has been found wanting.
