ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende has said the power utility firm by 2020 will become an exporting hub for electricity trading across Africa.

Speaking yesterday during the Programme for the Corporate Media Update on Zesco Limited Operations and Projects at Zesco Head Office in Lusaka, Mr. Mundende assured the nation that Zesco will not subject its clientele to blackouts this time around as sufficient water was harvested in its reservoirs after the 2015/2016 rainy season.

Mr. Mundende said Zesco has reverted to the generation of 930 megawatts because of the good rainfall recorded in the last rainy season.

“By 2020 we will become an exporting hub for electricity trading across Africa” Mundende said

And Mr. Mundende praised the Zambian media for playing a key role in informing the nation at the height of its challenges when the country experienced power cuts due to climate change from 2015 to 2016.

“As Zesco we are happy with Zambian journalists for role they are playing in informing the nation regarding the many challenges the country experienced” Mundende said