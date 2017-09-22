ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende has said the power utility firm by 2020 will become an exporting hub for electricity trading across Africa.
Speaking yesterday during the Programme for the Corporate Media Update on Zesco Limited Operations and Projects at Zesco Head Office in Lusaka, Mr. Mundende assured the nation that Zesco will not subject its clientele to blackouts this time around as sufficient water was harvested in its reservoirs after the 2015/2016 rainy season.
Mr. Mundende said Zesco has reverted to the generation of 930 megawatts because of the good rainfall recorded in the last rainy season.
“By 2020 we will become an exporting hub for electricity trading across Africa” Mundende said
And Mr. Mundende praised the Zambian media for playing a key role in informing the nation at the height of its challenges when the country experienced power cuts due to climate change from 2015 to 2016.
“As Zesco we are happy with Zambian journalists for role they are playing in informing the nation regarding the many challenges the country experienced” Mundende said
THIS IS WHAT YOU PROMISED LAST YEAR!
When is the Kafue Gorge Lower going to be completed? This same project that was CANCELLED in 2011 when PF came to power and then exactly the same project renewed by ECL in 2015 at a new cost price of nearly a BILLION US Dollars more!
So PF incompetence has DIRECTLY cost us Zambians FOUR YEARS of loadshedding and another EXTRA BILLION DOLLARS, not to mention the business losses and NON_CREATION OF JOBS!
Load shedding is not the only reason for blackouts. Faults on substations, cable theft etc may cause blackouts
Differentiate between load shedding and loss of power due to accidents and vandalism.