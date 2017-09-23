Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya has said an appropriate administrative action will be taken against erring officers in yesterday’s fracas with a Muvi TV journalist Oswald Yambani.

In a statement to media, Mr. Chilufya said the Police Command fully values the services rendered by Zambian Journalists and the police shall always endeavour to promote and entrench rapport and partnership with Journalists in the interests of the common good for the Zambian people.

Mr. Chilufya has since revealed that he had to promptly intervene to avert any further misplaced action against a Muvi TV Journalist in Eastern Province yesterday.

And Mr. Chilufya has expressed gratitude that the misunderstanding which arose from a street filming of officer’s operations and caused an overreaction on the part of some of the Traffic Police Officers against Mr. Oswald was amicably resolved.

According to eye witness reports, three officers were trying to arrest a motorist who was resisting. One of the officers turned around and noticed that Oswald Yambani was filming the incident.

“They grabbed him, confiscated his camera. He tried to hold on to a fence but they harassed him and they threw him into their office. They locked him in the office and they sprayed the room with some tear gas,” said the witness.

Below is the statement:

PRESS STATEMENT

I refer to this morning’s situation involving our Traffic Officers and Mr. Oswald from Muvi TV.

I confirm that there was a misunderstanding arising from a street filming of officer’s operations which caused an overreaction on the part of some of our Traffic Officers against Mr Oswald.

The latter was taken to the Police Station but I wish to state that my office intervened promptly to avert any further misplaced action against the Journalist.

My Office invited Mr. Oswald for a discussion and regretted his mishandling.

However, an amicable, mutual understanding and appreciation were reached. Consequently, appropriate administrative action will be taken against erring officers.

Police Command fully values the services rendered by our Journalists and we shall always endeavour to promote and entrench rapport and partnership with our Journalists in the interests of the common good for the people of mother Zambia.

Thank you!

Alex Chilufya

Eastern Province police commissioner