A 57 year old woman of Muchingamire village has been killed by a crocodile in Kafue’s Chiawa area in Lusaka province.
ZANIS reports that Chiawa ward councilor Joseph Kajiwa confirmed this in an interview yesterday adding that this was when the deceased who was accompanied by two others went fishing along the banks of the Zambezi river.
Mr. Kajiwa explained that reptile drugged the victim, whom he named as Sophia Njovu into the river despite her colleagues’ frantic efforts to rescue her.
He added that efforts to retrieve the body failed by broadcast time .
As this is the fifth life to be lost in since 2016, Mr.Kajiwa has urged the wildlife department to urgently crop the reptiles on the river to prevent further loss of lives in the area.
Mr. Kajiwa has also appealed to the department to consider giving licenses to professional hunters to help crop the reptiles to reduce further loss of lives.
Condolences to the family of the deceased.
So painful death.
Hunt themc
MHSRIP. Cropping is only done in cases of over population and/or when wild animals start spilling into human habitats. In this case, the humans went to the animal habitat.
So the body can be retrieved after being killed by crocodile
MHSRIP.
Why crop …in Oz they set traps and catch the big ones then relocate them!!
That’s its home, so it can’t be relocated . It’s the humans to find safer ways of fishing