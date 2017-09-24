A 57 year old woman of Muchingamire village has been killed by a crocodile in Kafue’s Chiawa area in Lusaka province.

ZANIS reports that Chiawa ward councilor Joseph Kajiwa confirmed this in an interview yesterday adding that this was when the deceased who was accompanied by two others went fishing along the banks of the Zambezi river.

Mr. Kajiwa explained that reptile drugged the victim, whom he named as Sophia Njovu into the river despite her colleagues’ frantic efforts to rescue her.

He added that efforts to retrieve the body failed by broadcast time .

As this is the fifth life to be lost in since 2016, Mr.Kajiwa has urged the wildlife department to urgently crop the reptiles on the river to prevent further loss of lives in the area.

Mr. Kajiwa has also appealed to the department to consider giving licenses to professional hunters to help crop the reptiles to reduce further loss of lives.