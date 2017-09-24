Today’s Scripture

“You will arise and have mercy on Zion; for the time to favor her, yes, the set time, has come.”

(Psalm 102:13, NKJV)

Moving Up Higher

One thing I’ve learned in my life is that God likes to outdo Himself. His dream for your life is so much bigger than your own. His ways are higher, and He has an appointed time of favor for your life. He is going to take you places that you never thought possible. He is going to open up doors that you never have imagined. He’s going to bring talent out of you that you didn’t even know you had. This is the time to get excited about your future! It’s time to get your hopes up because you have been chosen by the Creator of the universe. Your destiny is not determined by the economy, how you were raised or your education. Your destiny is determined by Almighty God.

Today, I want to encourage you to set your thoughts on things above. It’s time for you to move up higher to a new level. The good news is that God has already laid out victory before you. I declare that in the days ahead, you’re going to stumble into it. Get ready because God is going to raise you up into the life of blessing He has prepared for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father God, thank You for this day. Thank You for the good plan You have for me. I believe it is my time of set favor; it’s my time to rise higher; it’s my time to experience every breakthrough and every blessing You have in store for me in Jesus’ name! Amen.”