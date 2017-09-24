Napsa Stars and Lusaka Dynamos have advanced to the semifinals of the 2017 Barclays Cup after winning their respective quarterfinals matches at Nkoloma Stadium on Sunday.

Past winners Napsa are in semifinals after beating Green Buffaloes 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the lunch-time match.

Napsa needed an 89th minute equaliser from Mangani Phiri to send the game into penalties.

Phiri cancelled Lottie Phiri’s 45th minute goal for Buffaloes.

In the second quarterfinal, Marvin Jere’s 46th minute goal propelled Lusaka Dynamos to a 1-0 win over Kabwe Academy.

Meanwhile, champions Zesco United and Kitwe United completes quarterfinal matches on Wednesday when they clash heads at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Zanaco advanced first to the semifinals following a walkover result against Power Dynamos.

Two-time champions Power have withdrawn from this year’s Barclays Cup after stating that it didn’t make economic sense to participate in the competition.