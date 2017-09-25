Government has advised traditional leaders in the country to always resolve their chiefdom wrangles in a peaceful manner whenever it arises.

Eastern Province Permanent Chanda Kasolo says this is because land must be effectively and efficiently administered as it has a potential to bring untold miseries , as has been the case in some countries.

Mr. Kasolo said chiefs should not allow divisions due to land wrangles but maintain peaceful in the administration of the precious resource.

ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary was speaking at the Tuwimba traditional ceremony of the Nsenga people, which was held under the theme: ‘Promoting National Development by Preserving Culture and Tradition for the future Generations in Fighting Gender Based Violence (GBV), Early and Child Marriages and HIV and AIDS,’ in Nyimba district this yesterday..

And Mr Kasolo has noted that unless tradition and culture are at the centre of government’s developmental agenda, the country’s growth prospects will not be achieved.

“The success of the country’s developmental agenda will be measured by how citizens contribute in which women and girls have no limitations in realizing their potential,” he noted.

Mr Kasolo said that Government recognizes the contribution of traditional leaders towards effective governance of communities in the country.

He noted that traditional leaders understand their subjects and know priority areas where development should be directed.

“In this regard, it is not the duty of Government to impose chiefs as it is a preserve of the traditional leadership,” Mr Kasolo said.

Mr. Kasolo also stated that Government will soon complete the construction of chieftainess Nyanje’s area and start the construction of other chiefs’ palaces.

And the permanent secretary said government has so far captured 5,615 under the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) scheme and that it will soon start the disbursement of funds to the selected beneficiaries.

And chiefs in Nyimba have praised President Edgar Lungu for spearheading the fight against child and early pregnancies in the country.

The four traditional leaders said through Secretary of the Nsenga Royal Association, Festus Phiri noted that the head of state was conferred as champion of Gender Based Violence (GBV), early marriages and HIV and AIDS because of his contributions in the fight against the social vices.

He also stated that all chiefs in Nyimba support the stance taken by the head of state making it mandatory for all people seeking health care services to undergo routine counselling and testing to make those found positive access treatment early.

The traditional leaders also appealed to Government to expedite the construction of phase two of Nyimba district hospital.

Mr Phiri also lamented that the construction of health posts in Nyimba District has not yet started.

Out of 560 health posts that were to be built countrywide, six were allocated to the district but that not even one has been built so far, he said.

The traditional leaders also called on Government to electrify Chibale, Kacholola and Hofmeyer secondary schools under the Rural Electrification project (REA).

He stated that the schools and chiefs’ palaces have not been connected to the national power grid.

Senior chief Luembe said Nyimba district has not fully benefitted from some of Government’s developmental programmes such as the agriculture mechanization, dip tank construction and the upgrading of township roads.

He also stressed the need for Government to increase the maize market floor price to enable farmers in the district benefit from production of the grain.