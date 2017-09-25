President Edgar Lungu has left for Angola where he has travelled to attend the inauguration ceremony of that country’s President-elect João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, 63, of the ruling Popular Liberation Movement of Angola (MPLA).

The inauguration of the President-elect is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017. He suceeds José Eduardo Dos Santos who has been in power for 38 years. Angola held its elections on August 23, with the ruling Popular Liberation Movement of Angola (MPLA) securing the majority of the votes.

In Pictures President Edgar Lungu at Kenneth Kaunda International airport in Lusaka shortly before departure for Luanda, Angola. Pictures By Eddie Mwanaleza/State house 25-09-2017