GOVERNMENT and the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions – ZCTU have reached an agreement to increase salaries for civil servants between 7.4 and 9.6 percent effective January 2018.

The two parties reached a consensus after 10 days of serious deliberations that saw eleven different civil service union leaders from across the country attending the discussions held at Twangale park in Lusaka.

The 9.6 percent salary increment is the first of its kind for public service workers.

Speaking after signing the agreement last night, ZCTU General Secretary COSMAS MUKUKA said the increments were done in the best interest of both government and the civil service.

Mr. MUKUKA said the wage freeze that was imposed on civil servants against increased cost of living affected their input which led to less production.

He said government has demonstrated its willingness to improve the welfare of civil servants in the country, by allowing the workers to express themselves through their respective unions.

Mr. MUKUKA said all the negotiations are concluded and that the parties are satisfied with the agreement reached.

Mr. MUKUKA said the deliberations of the meeting and the subsequent increment of salaries will be presented to the ministry of finance so that they can be added in the national budget to be presented on Friday.

And Public Service Management Division Permanent Secretary BONIFACE CHIMBWALI said the PF government has once again fulfilled its promise of increased salaries to public service workers.

He said it is the first time government has increased the public service workers salaries by a margin of 9.6 percent.

He said the PF government wants to have a happy workforce for increased productivity and economic development.