GOVERNMENT and the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions – ZCTU have reached an agreement to increase salaries for civil servants between 7.4 and 9.6 percent effective January 2018.
The two parties reached a consensus after 10 days of serious deliberations that saw eleven different civil service union leaders from across the country attending the discussions held at Twangale park in Lusaka.
The 9.6 percent salary increment is the first of its kind for public service workers.
Speaking after signing the agreement last night, ZCTU General Secretary COSMAS MUKUKA said the increments were done in the best interest of both government and the civil service.
Mr. MUKUKA said the wage freeze that was imposed on civil servants against increased cost of living affected their input which led to less production.
He said government has demonstrated its willingness to improve the welfare of civil servants in the country, by allowing the workers to express themselves through their respective unions.
Mr. MUKUKA said all the negotiations are concluded and that the parties are satisfied with the agreement reached.
Mr. MUKUKA said the deliberations of the meeting and the subsequent increment of salaries will be presented to the ministry of finance so that they can be added in the national budget to be presented on Friday.
And Public Service Management Division Permanent Secretary BONIFACE CHIMBWALI said the PF government has once again fulfilled its promise of increased salaries to public service workers.
He said it is the first time government has increased the public service workers salaries by a margin of 9.6 percent.
He said the PF government wants to have a happy workforce for increased productivity and economic development.
More money in your pockets for sure. I don’t support this increment though because even the an undeserving lazy pf critics will benefit.
It is paltry. While politicians are plundering millions in dollars and taking hefty allowances
It is paltry. While politicians are plundering millions in dollars.
Tikana
What!!!! 9% noooooo
What do you expect from Twangale Park… Nimasobela ayoo..!!
Where are the salaries for civil servants this month? How can Mr Lungu get all the monies from the treasury for touring South Africa, Swaziland and the USA just to take cadres to go and drink, dance and have a glimpse of Trump, without thinking of the plight of the suffering workers who only get crumbs. This man has no heart for the people. He is a very good pretender. He has even stopped mentioning God now each time he makes a statement.