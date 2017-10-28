Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) Executive Officer Leonard Mwanza is encouraging Zambians to embrace a culture of saving money as it is a pathway to a bright future for both individuals and households.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Financial Sector Deepening Zambia (FSDZ) offices ahead of the World Savings Day that falls on October 31, Mwanza stressed the need for citizens to take keen interest in saving their incomes as it is a prerequisite for financial stability, domestic resource mobilization and economic growth.

The World Savings Day is an annual event that aims at fostering a saving culture towards preparing for and being able to meet the financial obligations associated with key life events such as education, employment, accommodation, emergencies.

And Non- Bankers Association acting Director Musapenda Phiri says the Association will conduct a nationwide awareness exercise between 6 and 10 October 2017 aimed at motivating and explaining to people the benefits of saving money.

Mr. Musapenda added that the benefit of saving and planning early is to accord individuals a free mind at a point of retreat from work.

