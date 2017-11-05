Zesco United maintained their slender lead at the top of the FAZ Super League table on Sunday following a 1-1 away draw at nemesis Nkwazi at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The Ndola side endured another frustrating visit to Nkwazi where they have not won since 2010.

Burundi international midfielder Enock Sabamukama put Zesco ahead in the 53rd minute after Mwape Mwelwa had earlier hit the post in the 43rd minute.

Edward Mwamba equalized for Nkwazi in the 74th minute to deny Zesco an opportunity to open a five-point lead at the summit of the table.

Zesco have 63 points, two more than Zanaco and a further three points ahead of 3rd placed Green Buffaloes with five games left to play.

Nkwazi are 12th on 43 points.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Dynamos moved from 5th to 4th following a 5-2 demolition of demoted city of Lusaka at the second game at same venue.

Chris Mugalu scored a hat trick to take his league tally to 20 goals with strikes in the 5th 8th and 51st minutes.

Aubrey Funga scored one in the 17th minute while Moses Ochaya sealed the win in second half stoppage time.

City’s consolation goals were scored by Rolly Tshibungibi in the 10th minute and Ishmael Dunga in the 20th minute.

Dynamos have 57 points after the victory as bottom placed City prepare for a quick return to Division 1 just one season following their promotion.