First Lady Esther Lungu graces the bridal shower of Speaker’s daughter

First Lady Esther Lungu embraces former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa during the bridal shower of Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini’s daughter Zodwa
Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima (right) and former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa
First lady Esther Lungu dancing
First lady Esther Lungu dancing
FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU (far left), Dr PATRICK MATIBINI (centre) ZODWA,ETHEL MATIBINI

      What was Speaker Matibini doing at a kitchen party? He should have waited until when it was time to give away his daughter at a wedding ceremony. He should have been ruled out of order …

      I thought Bridal Showers were for women only. Anyway, things change and the speaker can attend the women function.

      @Nsimbi Maloza yamene aya! Taboo for a father of bride to be at a kitchen party. Maybe he was even hosting! These days ka…..

    Zoona, they should have invited Mutinta Hichilema for the function as well, we are one people despite HH and Lungu being sworn enemies.

