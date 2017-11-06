LifestylePhoto Gallery First Lady Esther Lungu graces the bridal shower of Speaker’s daughter November 6, 2017 14 2,353 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Bridal shower Bridal shower First Lady Esther Lungu embraces former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa during the bridal shower of Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini’s daughter Zodwa Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima (right) and former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa First lady Esther Lungu dancing Bridal shower First lady Esther Lungu dancing FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU (far left), Dr PATRICK MATIBINI (centre) ZODWA,ETHEL MATIBINI Loading...
Good looking people
@Nostradamus
Why didn’t these PF invite muka Yama,, she also needs some time out for a change
What was Speaker Matibini doing at a kitchen party? He should have waited until when it was time to give away his daughter at a wedding ceremony. He should have been ruled out of order …
Old people hugging, is just ugly scene, Maureen and Ester please!
I thought Bridal Showers were for women only. Anyway, things change and the speaker can attend the women function.
@Nsimbi Maloza yamene aya! Taboo for a father of bride to be at a kitchen party. Maybe he was even hosting! These days ka…..
Corrupt speaker. Tu shemune bane? Shame!
The only question is at whose expense?
And anyone in their sensible mind would expect the speaker to rule against Jonathan? Impossible!
Am sure Lazy Lungu turned up at the after party…do you surely expect the useless Speaker to stand up to Lazy!!
Ukulya na bena is the motto!!!!
Frightening to see just how bitter some Zambians are!
Zoona, they should have invited Mutinta Hichilema for the function as well, we are one people despite HH and Lungu being sworn enemies.
With this kind of life style, you think the speaker would rule against Lungu? Never!