Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has defended his Lusaka counterpart Wilson Kalumba who has come under fire from Kusaka residents over his perceived under performance.

Mr Kang’ombe who doubles as Local Government Association of Zambia President said the association is concerned with criticism on social media directed at Mr. Kalumba on various developmental proposals and decisions of the council in the capital city.

“LGAZ wishes to appeal to the members of the public and residents of Lusaka that the council makes decisions through recommendations from sub-committes to the full council meeting. Each committee is composed of a minimum of four councillors, technocrats from city stakeholders and chief officers from the council management,” he said.

Mr Kang’ombe said decisions of any council are bound by collectively responsibility and that is why there is a record of council minutes and who attended the meetings.

“In line with the principle of decentralisation, the residents of lusaka are at liberty to engage the Mayor of Lusaka or appear before sub-committees of the council to make suggestions on development,” he said.

“We wish to state that Mayor Wilson Kalumba is fully aware of the principle of engagement with the residents of Lusaka and as an association of local government we appeal for round table discussions,” the Kitwe Mayor said.

He added “Social Media allows people to express themselves but we also feel it should be used to build our country and also encourage leaders in areas of improvement. Democracy is not just about day of voting but residents have a right to participate in the decision making process as suggested through this appeal we are making to those who live in Lusaka.”

He stated that the LGAZ membership comprises of 109 councils across Zambia and we shall undertake to share best practices in all local authorities.