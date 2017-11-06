Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has defended his Lusaka counterpart Wilson Kalumba who has come under fire from Kusaka residents over his perceived under performance.
Mr Kang’ombe who doubles as Local Government Association of Zambia President said the association is concerned with criticism on social media directed at Mr. Kalumba on various developmental proposals and decisions of the council in the capital city.
“LGAZ wishes to appeal to the members of the public and residents of Lusaka that the council makes decisions through recommendations from sub-committes to the full council meeting. Each committee is composed of a minimum of four councillors, technocrats from city stakeholders and chief officers from the council management,” he said.
Mr Kang’ombe said decisions of any council are bound by collectively responsibility and that is why there is a record of council minutes and who attended the meetings.
“In line with the principle of decentralisation, the residents of lusaka are at liberty to engage the Mayor of Lusaka or appear before sub-committees of the council to make suggestions on development,” he said.
“We wish to state that Mayor Wilson Kalumba is fully aware of the principle of engagement with the residents of Lusaka and as an association of local government we appeal for round table discussions,” the Kitwe Mayor said.
He added “Social Media allows people to express themselves but we also feel it should be used to build our country and also encourage leaders in areas of improvement. Democracy is not just about day of voting but residents have a right to participate in the decision making process as suggested through this appeal we are making to those who live in Lusaka.”
He stated that the LGAZ membership comprises of 109 councils across Zambia and we shall undertake to share best practices in all local authorities.
Lol what an excellent excuse. My friend cannot do anything when committees and sub committees vote on doing things that do not directly improve the lives of the people. Then let your friend step down and somebody else who has leadership qualities of advising the committees to look at issues again if he as Mayor cannot do it. It’s basic leadership skill. He doesn’t have to accept anything recommended to him by committees because he was voted in office. People in committees are not voted into Office. He answers to the People who voted for him, not to committees.
B R Mumba Sr surely how can you develop your selfsame enterprise when you all sleeping and day dreaming like this chap!!
That’s why people must be subjected to medicals before taking office, this does not look ‘in order’,,, minkonono mu office so,,,
Imwe Lusaka deserves better. Tasila Lungu could have been a better choice instead of this sleepy drunk!
For a minute there I thought that was a frog on his face, it’s his nose!
What did the frog say to the sleeping Mayor…….
Bushe ba Mayor batuntulu nangu balwele? Sleeping on Duty. Thats why he is underperforming kanshi balalafye.
How old is the mayor?
If you were a fly on the wall
In State House… I can bet you …. you would see much worse than this snoozing chap!!
Lombe(MA)
Correction,people in committees are called “Ward Councillors” and are voted durig ward elections…But it’s true these(some) guys are iept..
Thanks for the correction. However, he still has the last word.
He mentioned Technocrats, City Stakeholders and City Council Management as members of the Committee.
He has a bigger dream for Lusaka, do wake him, if you do, Lusaka will go back to normal.
don’t wake him up
Probably he is drunk.
That’s the problem when you vote on party lines. There were a couple of good candidates for the position of Mayor. People decided to vote for this unknown man. Fisho Mwale, in my opinion, was a better candidate than this guy
How does Kang’ombe defend this chap SLEEPING OF DUTY. I wish this Wilson Kalumba was working for the Mines. He would have been history by now. SLEEPING ON DUTY AT NORMAL ORGANISATIONS IS A DISMISSABLE OFFENCE.
@ C-General if it was in the Northern hemisphere he would have been toast by close of today! Why are is the Kitwe Mayor defending the State House Road based Mayor? Although the Kitwe Mayor is in a different league!
That picture captures the state of the city very fittingly. The Mayor is snoozing so the city is sleeping. The garbage collectors are sleeping, the health inspectors are sleeping, the civic centre is sleeping. I suspect Lungu who lives in this city is sleeping too
kikikikiki true
He will say bring evidence of under performing officials to State House!!
Take way the comfy seat and replace it with a wooden one, see if he’ll dose off then.
Really laughable…you see this is what you get when you elect utter empty tins; vote wisely next time ask them what they plan to do for your community…dont simply vote for them for the Party they rep…
He is meditating imwe awaiting to hear from Jehovah. Yamupasa headache Chibolya, ati Mayor of Lusaka he needs Coco butter
Hahahahahahahahahahaha
Shameful defence. Sad and disgraceful. Unacceptable and worthy of self resignation. Wrong!
Lekeni ba Mayor batushe. Whoever took this photo has no respect for power and authority, don’t you know that this is a PF man! No doubt this photo was taken after lunch when the boss was having a nap to facilitate digestion after an official luncheon. Mulekwatako umuchishi! Ifintu ni PF, umuntu ni lungu!
Zambia oh yeah
Let him just resign, Lusaka is pathetic yet we have an elected mayor, it’s big disgrace. OF must discipline this guy because he lied to the people of Lusaka. He doesn’t represent PF NOT IN ANY WAY.
He should have atleast removed that bling bling necklace b4 taking the nap. Sleeping with an instrument of authority is a no no.
Frankly speaking,i regret having voted for W. Kalumba as Lusaka Mayor.the man is useless and has done nothing for Lusaka since 2016.
Yes Kalumba won because we were just voting for WHOEVER STOOD ON PF on 11/08/2016!!!but in 2021 PF should never adopt this man as Lusaka mayor.for now we must live on and blame ourselves for voting for a wrong person as our mayor!!
HOW I WISH MAUREEN MWANAWASA STOOD ON MIGHTY PF IN 2016,MAYBE SHE COULD HAVE MADE A GOOD MAYOR OF LUSAKA!!but she stood on a loser(upnd)’ s party and she only has herself to blame!!
Yet you say you regret voting for him..really sad….even if a frog stood on PF ticket you would have voted for it as you are the selfsame utterly dull ignorant voters we have in Zambia who are easily bribed with Shaky Shakey Opaque Beer and loud music on a stadium!!
Good morning Mayor Kalumba…… kikikikikiki……. I also take those nice naps once in a while…..whats the big deal…. kikikikikiki.
What! You never seen under5 enjoy a nap? My my! you are missing a spectacle!!!!!
…..I promise to send you my selfie soon with under5 napping…..
Kikikikikikikiki
Imwe! Unless am blind, this chap nalala, he is asleep ? Eleshipula!!!
Surely this is a mayor of OUR CAPITAL CITY? I pity his wife and kids…