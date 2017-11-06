Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo has said that her ministry does not and will not support the hike in fees at the University of Zambia (UNZA).
The University of Zambia (UNZA) has increased accommodation fees for the 2017/2018 academic year from K1, 200 to K3, 900 representing a 100 per cent hike from last academic year and further hiked tuition fees by between 3,000 and 5,000 Kwacha across all programmes.
Professor Luo stated that there is no way that there can be an increment of more than 100 percent in fees suddenly.
She has explained that there are rules and regulations that should be followed whenever the university or an institution wishes to hike fees and one of the rules is to consult with the ministry.
Prof Luo has disclosed that her ministry was not consulted over the hike and is still waiting to be consulted for it to state its position on whether the fees are valid or not.
However, the University of Zambia, Vice Chancellor Luke Mumba has said that all procedures were followed and relevant stakeholders were consulted in the process of revising accommodation and user fees.
Commenting on Minister of Higher Education Prof Nkandu Luo’s claims that the Ministry was not consulted, Prof Mumba said all stakeholders including the ministry were part of the process that reached at the current revised accommodation and user fees for students.
“Governance of UNZA is done through committees and the Ministry of Higher Education is represented in the council committee, moreover we wrote to the permanent secretary on the matter, so it is really unfortunate and surprising that the minister was unaware of how we reached at the adjustments which she says are unreasonable,” he said.
Prof Mumba told the media in an interview that management had an obligation to run the institution and the University council made adjustments to fees to keep the institution running.
“We cannot not run without adequate funding so as regards to accommodation fees we did a survey and we discovered that we had the lowest accommodation fees in the country but the living conditions at the hostels are pathetic. Students are paying K1,200 a year which is K100 a month so the council saw a need to increase the fees to provide a better service,” Prof Mumba.
Prof Mumba said that no adjustments were made to tuition fees adding that only user fees such as examination fees, sports fees, medical fees and internet fees were revised to improve the services at the institution.
“The UNZA council decided to adjust these fees upwards because they were too low as a result some necessities were expensive for the university to provide, for example internet services, UNZA pays K15 million per year and students only contribute K4.6 million,” he said.
He said that management’s duty was to run UNZA on behalf of Government and the people of Zambia and if government was of the view that the fees were too high they should engage the University council
Very good. You are working minister.
I have NO respect for UNZA
I remember when I was in grade 5, because i was this much intelligent I was asked to go to grade 7, where I for 689 which was the highest at the time in the copper-belt
People, I am not showing off, but I got 24 points in grade 12 and easily passed to go to grade 10 (388 points) and thus I consider myself a genius
I am surprised how easy it is mow grade 8’s and all these silly trucks missing all pointing to leakages I left when i left Zambia considering I have on and completed my PhD
I feel UNZA is underneath me
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Mushota, kindly translate what you’ve written above into English. Thanks
@Mushota,
you are plainly sick – we don’t want to hear about YOU, and YOU, and YOU. If you have to say anything about the topic under discussion, GIVE it, otherwise just keep quiet!
@the chosen one
That’s @mushota for you writing PhD English
Kekekekekekeke!!
Ooh, It is o cold today and the temperature is 4 degrees. I hate winters in the United Kingdom.
Nkandu Luo is an illegal MP, let alone a Minister.
She is my grandmother ( a first line relation) so I will refrain from saying any more than I should.
I trust president Lungu , seeing he will be the President until 2026.
I hold a PhD
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Mushota – how do you pass grade 12 with 24 points and then go to grade 10 ??????????????????????????????
BUT, FOR HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE GOVERNMENT TO IMPLEMENT STUDENT LOANS SYSTEM TO GUARANTEE STUDENTS A PLACE AT UNI AND ALSO GUARANTEE FUNDS TO RUN UNIVERSITIES ON THE PART OF GOVERNMENT? BEST IDEAS TAKE A LIFE TIME TO TAKE OFF IN ZAMBIA.
Pro.Luke Mumba is being in subordinate to authorities and should be fired and let him go into Private University…UNZA is owned by the Government of Zambia…Apart from his extravangance he’s also arrogant…
In addition it does not mean that when an official from the Ministry sits on a committee then the Minister or Government will rubber stamp the unreasonable increase…
You people should understand that Accomodation fees for UNZA are by far lower than those at NIPA, Evelyn Hone or even NRDC. Honestly what can a K100 do interms of helping sanitation and repairs in the Hotels. On this one try to understand the UNZA management.
UNZA, as I understand, is currently underfunded. Student accommodation is heavily subsidised by UNZA management. That money can go to other pressing matters. As someone has already pointed out, UNZA accommodation is ridiculously low compared to some colleges in Lusaka. If Mrs Luo is against increments, then she should lobby her govt to increase the grant allocated to the institution. UNZA management should also be prudent in the use of the meagre resources. This should start with management; your send a wrong picture when you’re buying a personal-to-holder car for the Vice Chancellor worth K1m. Even if that’s an entitlement, a good manager would look at the prevailing economic situation.
This is wisdom Chosen One.
The problem is you cant think that govt. can loot the coffers and then still have enough money to increase grants for schooling…….stop stealing and then there would be enough money for educaiton
Good one PRO, 100% increase was unjustifiable for several students
everything has gone polical in zambian,
“Governance of UNZA is done through committees and the Ministry of Higher Education is represented in the council committee, moreover we wrote to the permanent secretary on the matter, so it is really unfortunate and surprising that the minister was unaware of how we reached at the adjustments which she says are unreasonable,” he said.
What I dont understand is that govt is a stakeholder in UNZA ..why do they wait for Unza Management to announce then come and quash it? Why dont they do it even before its announced?
Because the government is full of pathetic liars like this Luo lady trying to sound like she’s all for the welfare of students when clearly her Ministry was involved thru the consultation process that came up with the fee increment in order that UNZA can provide a better service to students in a cost effective and economic manner.
UNZA is trying to make ends meet because of the very Minister who has failed to fund UNZA. Everything ni-politics what a shame ba-Minister.
Disaster!
Privatize the darn thing
There’s so much confusion between Mumba and Luo. No one seems to know their boundaries. She’s saying UNZA should consult her Ministry, and he’s saying her Ministry should engage the UNZA Council. Both of them should be fired. My opinion.
THE UNIVERSITY IS NOW NOT FOR THE INTELLIGENT BUT THE RICH. No wonder the students are specialized in unrest sponsored by their equally rich politicians. When these guys finally graduate the come out as raw as cabbage from my garden.
It’s likely the permanent secretary didn’t report to the minister.
For accom k100 is just to low looking at numbers at unza
That is a Zambian professor for u
KEEP TALKING WHILE OTHER PIPO ARE EVEN FAILING TO AFFORD EATING 3 TIMES A DAY OR ONCE