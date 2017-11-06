LifestylePhoto Gallery President Edgar Lungu welcomes King Muswati III November 6, 2017 11 1,773 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet First lady Esther Lungu (l) and Her Majesty Inkhosikati Lafogiyane First lady Esther Lungu (l) and Her Majesty Inkhosikati Lafogiyane President Edgar Lungu with King Muswati III President Edgar Lungu with King Muswati III President Edgar Lungu with King Muswati III President Lungu with first lady President Edgar Lungu welcomes King Muswati III on his arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport King Muswati III on his arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Loading...
Welcome muswati enjoy your stay in Zambia
These pictures rub me the wrong way
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Iris Kaingu should have been in the Zambian welcoming party and right near the royal plane …
I like the legs on picture number 6. Can i have some chance? but anyway welcome your majesty
The last two pictures the ladies look like they are Kaondes!
So what is your problem if they are Kaondes? Without Value.
If you needed to make a contribution, you could have questioned why such wasting of resources to line up those poor people to welcome Muswati on his private errand.
I could have slightly understood if he was on a state visit, but for a private visit why you do you make such big fuss about it?.
I think you Zambians are used to this idi.ocy such that you now find it normal and part of your way of living instead of realizing that its a waste of time, resource and money that goes into these welcome stuff.
Private royal visit = private affair .President Lungu and all those idle govt officials shouldn’t have been there.
Your majesty, be advised in advance that there are no virgins in Zambia.
Lazy Lungu had to go to the airport…why is he here?
If I were Lungu, I would propose meeting Mswati at his palace every time we needed to meet about anything.
Preferably time would be around the reed ceremony or as King create me an mini Reed Ceremony every time I visit.
what a waste of time and money…..is this a private visit! NOT state visit!