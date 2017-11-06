President Edgar Lungu welcomes King Muswati III

First lady Esther Lungu (l) and Her Majesty Inkhosikati Lafogiyane
President Edgar Lungu with King Muswati III
President Lungu with first lady
President Edgar Lungu welcomes King Muswati III on his arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport
      So what is your problem if they are Kaondes? Without Value.
      If you needed to make a contribution, you could have questioned why such wasting of resources to line up those poor people to welcome Muswati on his private errand.
      I could have slightly understood if he was on a state visit, but for a private visit why you do you make such big fuss about it?.
      I think you Zambians are used to this idi.ocy such that you now find it normal and part of your way of living instead of realizing that its a waste of time, resource and money that goes into these welcome stuff.

    If I were Lungu, I would propose meeting Mswati at his palace every time we needed to meet about anything.

    Preferably time would be around the reed ceremony or as King create me an mini Reed Ceremony every time I visit.

