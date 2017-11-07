Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has laughed off criticisms after he was named in the Paradise Papers as one of the 120 politicians across the worlds that have used tax havens for tax dodging purposes.
The Paradise Papers, numbering 13.4-million leaked documents from Appleby’s offices in Mauritius, have revealed how the rich evaded millions of dollars in tax and kept questionable business decisions under wraps.
But Hichilema said the issue of the Panama Papers is a pure nosiness issue and that it has nothing to do with tax dodging.
He said the Panama Papers have shown how Zambians can be entrepreneurial by going on the international market to raise funds which can be invested back home and create wealth and job opportunities for Zambians.
Mr Hichilema was speaking on Tuesday morning when he featured on a live Let the People Talk programme on Radio Phoenix.
He said, “This is a pure pure business issue. This is not a serious matter, we have more serious matters here. I was reading through that document myself and I invite you to read through that document yourself. It is very clear in saying there is nothing illegal about that. It is on the website, read it and read it in full and it lists many people, the Queen of England, the Prime Minister of Canada, two, three former Canadian Prime Ministers, Tillerson himself, the current US Secretary of State. People decide to invest here and there legally, not illegally. There is no tax dodging Read the document again.”
Mr Hichilema said he is happy that the Panama Papers have clearly outlined that there is nothing illegal about offshore investments.
“I am actually very pleased with that document because it outlines that there is no illegality, they are just revealing information which may be held and that information is not a secret Axmin is a Canadian company which bought the company from the stock Exchange in London. London stock Exchange has various windows if I may use that terminology,” Mr Hichilema said.
He added, “One of the windows is what you may call the main window, the other window is what small businesses go to list their called Alternative Investments Market, it’s called AiMs, its part of the London Stock Exchange. How can information on the London Stock Exchange be a secret?”
Mr Hichilema stated, “Open any website, you will find it. The fact that it is printed now and its called Paradise Papers by a group of independent Journalists doesn’t mean its new information. It on the London Stock Exchange AiMs.”
Mr Hichilema described the expose in the Panama Papers as a small issue.
“It’s a small issue, it’s a non-issue, there is no tax evasion. And if you check, I was a Director for only four months from March to August 2006. So there is no illegality there,” he said.
Mr Hichilema added, “And this is what we do, we try to raise money outside the country and this is what I want us to do when we form government, raise money on the stock exchange where the cost of that money is lower, the cost of money is cheaper on that market and bring that money here and invest it on a ranch, so that we can produce beef and help improve the nutritional value of citizens. So that we can invest some of that money through our credibility internationally be able to help citizens get a job from an investment made here but money sourced outside which is cheaper.”
He said, “That is what we will do when we start running the country, raise cheaper money and bring it and invest in Zambia and create jobs so that your brothers and cousins can be employed. This is what we do out there instead of raising money from fire tenders and invest it in a Casino, you are encouraging people to gamble and drink more beer, instead of producing, you are encouraging people to consume. That is the different between Hakainde and those in government today.”
“I am pleased with those papers because they are showing how Zambia we can be entrepreneurial by going on the market using our credibility and bringing the money home so that we can help somebody who is able to do something rather than sitting at home, fantastic, that is part of our vision for Zambia,” Mr Hichilema said.
You stole big time big man. Even when you registered as president you did not declare this money. I was your supporter but now…..
Thats what will do once we form government.
So why didn’t you disclosed your involvement when you were kissing up to ypor imperialist cronies at the BBC? HH is a fake orgas.m
No wonder he can’t keep his mouth shut to deflect corruption suspicion.
The NGO I work for now (3rd job) send me to bank to wire $12,000 every Friday at 11:30 am to Mauritius, on pre-printed paper. Just because am one of 5 signatory and my name is strange.
The account name is strange, full of numbers. NGO is one of those great ones.
Illegal = NO.
Join us @ Ndobo.
Africans and jealousy!! Just because they cant think further than street-vending they want to persecute someone with initiative. Just make your own money and invest it wisely instead of always player-hating. This just confirms that HH is really wealthy.
Just go get those guys who are stealing the tax payers’ money in those over-priced Fire Trucks.
And you all think that the money that people in PF government are stealing is here in Zambia? I am sure there is no bank holding the fire tender money, it is gone, it is offshore.
HH has never been in government and did not sell the mines, MMD government sold the mines. The man makes money from beef, 1 kg of beef cost 3 times more than 1 kg of copper and about 50% of beef we eat in Zambia comes from HH, even ZAMBEEF buys cows from HH….. And you wonder why he is rich?
I listened to most of the interview. HH was quick to justify his investments and the talk of ‘cheap’ money available outside Zambia. I have maintained a bank account in the UK for some time now but encounter hurdles in accessing the so called cheap finance and usually residency is the issue.
I wanted HH to clearly say how he was going to make our local money in Zambia just as cheap to borrow …
Seriously guys just STOP a second!!
Come to New York City, Wall St. Give me $5000, @ 9am before bell. I will give it to Ted Leggy, he will trade for you and give you account number with credit card with $7500 on it at 19:30pm.
Stay a month…. You will join HH is investing back home.
I am not interested in making money guys, not interested.
Kawalala number 1
HH is right man to tell you that $42
And I quote. “That is what we will do when we start running the country, raise cheaper money and bring it and invest in Zambia and create jobs so that your brothers and cousins can be employed. This is what we do out there instead of raising money from fire tenders and invest it in a Casino, you are encouraging people to gamble and drink more beer, instead of producing, you are encouraging people to consume. That is the different between Hakainde and those in government today.”
The issue here is were did you get the money which you invested? Your investment was done just after the sale of our Zambian companies. So how do we trust you with our national cake? As you have just said your aim is to invest all our national treasure, who is going to control you? If you can do what you did with privatization then as for me I don’t trust you.
The point is the returns in form of interest and capital gains through sales of shares and stocks are never declared to ZRA. Consequently to all intents and purposes this is tax evasion. Z R A can confirm if HH ever declared foreign income from the sources named in the paradise papers. That’s how simple the matter is.
Nothing hides under the sun and.
Sammy is a thief without shame.
Ignorance will wreck havoc in Zambia! Zambians do not understand how the world of investments work! How will poverty end? There is a big difference between Tax Planning and Tax Evasion!
PF is buying an ambulance at $288, 000.00 and yet Toyota Zambia are selling them at $75,000. Where is the church who can speak for us. It is now clear why president Edgar Lungu closed down The Post newspapers for fear of being exposed in his corrupt deals. At the time The Post was closed, the mines and other companies were owing ZRA billions of kwachas and yet there were not closed down. The Catholic church and Bishops stand up for us as the other Bishops from Pentecostal are dinning with the ruling PF. Time is will tell.
Where was the source of that fund invested in those tax heavens? If it is clean, that is okay but if it correlates with some event here like privatization then there is a problem.
Please make me understand, why should something which is normal be “leaked”? The Germany and British Investigative journalists spend the good part of 2017 investigating this story after someone leaked the information to them. Tillerson, Glencore and Lewis Hamilton are being taken to task on the leaked Paradise Papers. These sources of money are the same ones which Ilovo and standard charted bank used defraud the GRZ of U$3m. MR. SAMMY HICHILIMEA, YOU ARE SIMPLY TRYING TO PUT SOME ICING ON A TOXIC CAKE YOU WANT TO FEED TO THE ZAMBIANS.
This is a man,not lazy ones
@ Sinkala Deny – I agree with you: My brother no Church Minister (Rev.) will speak for you, they are also looking for money. Bible ni pa Sunday fye chapwa. We are coming to the end of all things. How ever as a Christian, let me tell all Zambians that unless you repent you shall never see he Kingdom of God. Unless you leave corruption you will never see the Kingdom of God. No one will carry any thing to the grave. So ba Sinkala balekeni fikashala pa chalo naba shafichulile bakalafilya. Job 1:21 Ecclesiastes 5.15 says I came naked so I shall go naked.