Ant- Voter Apathy (AVAP) executive director Richwell Mulwani has advised opposition parties to emulate the ruling Patriotic Front ( PF) by conducting primary elections in the ten provinces.

Mr. Mulwani says the PF has demonstrated true democracy by holding its provincial conventions where new office bearers are being elected to consolidate their party structures.

ZANIS reports that in an interview in Chikankata today, Mr. Mulwani said that opposition parties should do likewise ahead of the 2021 general elections which he said was not too far away.

He said those parties worth their salt should follow and emulate what the PF has done.

Mr. Mulwani said it is paramount that all registered political parties should go for the convention to choose leaders of their own choice saying doing so will show the nation how democratic they are.

Recently, the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party held its first provincial conference in Kabompo district, Northwestern province where a new provincial executive committee (PEC) was ushered in.

The ruling party successfully held elections for the party’s main executive committee, women wing and the youth wing, respectively.

And former Southern province Political secretary during the first Republic under the United National Independence Party ( UNIP) has praised the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) which has kicked off their provincial conferences.

Mr. Kasolo said the PF is in the right direction and further urged the party to extend these provincial conferences to all the ten (10) provinces of Zambia to elect leaders through the ballot as opposed to just temporal appointments.

He said only those political parties that will heed to the advice will be able to consolidate their parties ahead of 2021 general elections.