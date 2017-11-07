A 19 -year- old female albino of Chief Chikwa’s chiefdom in Chama District in Muchinga Province has had her right hand chopped off by unknown people.

Narrating her ordeal to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) from Chama District Hospital bed this morning, Miriam Kumwenda of Buyoyo Village said she got attacked last Saturday night.

Miriam said while asleep she heard a knock at the door and when she inquired who was knocking, a man who identified himself as a Mr. Nkhowani asked her to open.

She added that she ignored the knock but later her alleged attacker forced himself inside, closed her mouth with a cloth to avoid her screaming and later carried her into the bush.

Miriam said while in the bush other unknown persons appeared and started beating her up.

She added that they then started cutting her left arm when one of them told his friends that it is the right hand that was needed and her left arm intact.

She said they then started cutting the right hand saying it was at this pointed when she was hit behind her head with an unknown object and lost consciousness.

She said the assailants thinking she had died left her after which she regained her conscious adding that it was at this point when she started crying.

Miriam said her parent found her and later rushed her to a nearby health center for medical attention.

The matter has since been reported to the police and when contacted for the comment in Chama Police sources said they are investigating the matter and referred all queries to the Police Commissioner Godwin Phiri who could not be reached for a comment by broadcast time.

Police sources said that two suspects are currently in police custody while other is on the run.