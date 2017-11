Holstar’s Fourth LP “Dreaming In High Definition” brings Full circle what has been Ten years of plying his craft. The album has an array of Producers and Artists who Holstar has worked with in the past and in recent times. Dreaming in High Definition is a culmination of his Dreams and aspirations.

Stream the album below:

The album is avaliable from the following links:

Itunes

Amazon

deezer

spotify

audiomack

BY KAPA187