The Local Authority in Luano District in Central Province has procured five banana boats at a cost of over K86,000 using the Government Equalization Grant ( GEG) in its bid to provide marine transport across the Mulungushi and Lunsemfwa rivers, respectively.

ZANIS reports that Luano Council Chairperson, Gabriel Mwami, confirmed in an interview that previously it was a challenge for the community to cross the rivers using dugout canoes which exposed them to accidents.

Reverend Mwami said the canoes were so small that they could not accommodate many people and belongings.

The new boats would service Mbosha and Chembe Chiefdoms, thereby prompting development as more goods would be transported to the area on time, he said.

The Council Chairperson further assured that the Local Authority had put in place plans of phasing out dugout canoes by procuring more banana boats for residents in hard to reach areas.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Charles Chabusha commended the Council for buying the banana boats as they will reduce on accidents which people were experiencing in the area.

Mr. Chabusha said the purchased boats will also help to enhance the transportation of agricultural produce in the district.