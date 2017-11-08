The Lusaka Magistrate Court has acquitted expelled Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili on three counts of traffic offences.
In this matter Mr. Kambwili was accused of having been in possession of a car bearing false registration mark, failure to display an insurance certificate as well as allowing a person who did not have a driver’s licence to drive his car.
Speaking when he delivered the ruling Lusaka Magistrate Brian Simachela said the prosecution failed to prove its case.
Magistrate Simachela said the prosecution witnesses were inconsistency making it hard for the court to place the suspect on his defence.
He said the matter was not properly investigated.
And Speaking after the ruling, Mr. Kambwili praised the judiciary saying justice has prevailed.
Meanwhile, The Lusaka High Court has found Chilanga Member of Parliament Keith Mukata and his co accused Charmain Musonda with a case to answer in a murder charge.
This is in a matter where Mukata and Musonda are accused of killing a security guard Namakambwa Kalilakwenda.
High Court Judge Susan Wanjelani says the state has presented enough evidence to warrant the suspects to be placed on their defence.
And in response Defence lawyers led by Eric Silwamba said the accused will remain silent but will bring other persons to testify.
The matter has since been adjourned to November 14th for commencement of defence by the accused persons.
