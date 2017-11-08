Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has revealed that Government has sold the National Resources Development College in Lusaka to the Chinese.

Mr Hichilema also disclosed that the Government has sold land where the Lusaka Central Prison known as Chimbokaila is situated to the Chinese.

He said the Government sold NRDC to the Chinese’s AVIC International as pay back for the huge loans that the country has contracted from that country.

Mr Hichilema says Government is lying that it will construct a new NRDC in Senior Chief Shakumbila of Shibuyunji district but that the truth is that the Chinese are only interested in the vast amount of land at NRDC situated on the Great East Road.

He said if China is interested in development a new agriculture college in Zambia, it would have been prudent to rehabilitate the old campus infrastructure at the existing NRDC than building a new one.

Mr Hichilema said Government has sold NRDC to the Chinese and went and acquired cheaper land in Shibuyunji with the hope of shifting the College there.

He said the NRDC transaction is a just a tip of the rampant corruption taking place under the PF government.

Mr Hichilema charged that the PF government is busy selling everything that belongs to the Zambians.

He disclosed that the land where Chimbokaila Prisons is located has also been sold to the Chinese.

“They are selling everything, they sold NRDC, they have sold Chimbokaila and now they have corruptly finished all the tenders,” Mr Hichilema said.

He added, “What we have is a rotten government, a corrupt government to the core. Beyond ambulances procurement, fire tenders, auditor general’s report findings and fertilizer procurement, there is serious corruption.”