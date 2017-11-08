Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has revealed that Government has sold the National Resources Development College in Lusaka to the Chinese.
Mr Hichilema also disclosed that the Government has sold land where the Lusaka Central Prison known as Chimbokaila is situated to the Chinese.
He said the Government sold NRDC to the Chinese’s AVIC International as pay back for the huge loans that the country has contracted from that country.
Mr Hichilema says Government is lying that it will construct a new NRDC in Senior Chief Shakumbila of Shibuyunji district but that the truth is that the Chinese are only interested in the vast amount of land at NRDC situated on the Great East Road.
He said if China is interested in development a new agriculture college in Zambia, it would have been prudent to rehabilitate the old campus infrastructure at the existing NRDC than building a new one.
Mr Hichilema said Government has sold NRDC to the Chinese and went and acquired cheaper land in Shibuyunji with the hope of shifting the College there.
He said the NRDC transaction is a just a tip of the rampant corruption taking place under the PF government.
Mr Hichilema charged that the PF government is busy selling everything that belongs to the Zambians.
He disclosed that the land where Chimbokaila Prisons is located has also been sold to the Chinese.
“They are selling everything, they sold NRDC, they have sold Chimbokaila and now they have corruptly finished all the tenders,” Mr Hichilema said.
He added, “What we have is a rotten government, a corrupt government to the core. Beyond ambulances procurement, fire tenders, auditor general’s report findings and fertilizer procurement, there is serious corruption.”
This is what an opposition is expected to do, not silly arguments such as Lungu you are not the president while the facts are that he is. Your job HH for now is hold Lungu accountable for his decisions. If you go this path HH then you will win my support. Bushe HH waumfwa?
I think HH naumfwa!
THIS IS A DISTRACTION
HH YOU MUST EXPLAIN THE ACTUAL SOURCE AND AMOUNTS OF THE MONIES THAT YOU HAVE BEEN HIDING IN TAX HAVENS.
ZRA AND OTHER AGENCIES SHOULD PURSUE THE MATTER TO IT’S LOGICAL CONCLUSION.
SATA WAS RIGHT ABOUT THIS CRUUK
I didn’t see the sale tender. I would have applied to purchase as well; but, perhaps that is what raises the suspicion. Why sell privately if it is a clean sale?
Wamona nomba what u first started and thought it will end there…u sold the mines for a song and left most miners in misery. That’s why u can never campaign on the Copperbelt with your head high coz it haunts u to the core. You started the corruption when Chiluba gave u a contract of evaluating the mines. Remove the log out of your eye before u pluck out the one in your friend’s.
AND NOW THE PARADISE PAPERS OF AVOIDING TAXES
I’m gonna form a new taxpayer led NRDC (National Resources Defence Council) to defend our public assets from misuse,abuse and theft by govt officials.
@Dekede, its not the responsibility of the oppositions to hold pf or lungu accountable but us, u & me as Zambian citizens.
I voted for pf and why should hh be held accountable for the mess up I did through a ballot paper?
HH Oval head stop the under5 stories. We are not finished with you yet until you bring back the money you corruptly store with the mmd regime of ftj. Now we are able to connect all the dots properly because that evidence from paradise heaven was the only missing link. You can’t start talking about nrdc which is in the public domain already and decide to ignore your big loot. Stop kidding us and diverting the real corruption by yourself.
Nation is now beyond repair!
#Bring back our money# You HH
If you are sure it’s really yours, come and get it.
HH is from the crooked limb
Bring back our MONEY # HH
We’re actually just starting. Zambia is actually out for tender and the Chinese have already bought it to develop casinos, grocery stores, merchandise shops and hotels. Tiza pa m buka.
HH is a great liar.HE NOW WANTS US TO FORGET ABOUT HIS HIDDEN AGENDA OF AVOIDING TO PAY TAXES IN ZAMBIA!!JUST BRING BACK OUR MONEY YOU STOLE WITH FTJ CHILUBA VIA PRIVATIZATION BADAALA!!
PF Govnt hasnt sold NRDC and Chimbokaila.infact if its true that Chimbokaila and NRDC will be relocated outside town then its a good move because since the time KK built those facilities,no other Govnt has improved them so they are in very bad condition!!
HH IS AN ANTI-DEVELOPMENT MAFIA BECAUSE HE KNOW TOO WELL THAT SUCH HUGE DEVELOPMENTAL PROJECTS DONE BY PF ACROSS ZAMBIA REDUCE HIS ALREADY LITTLE CHANCES OF WINNING THE PRESIDENCY!!!
if its true then please PF Govnt go ahead and build new and modern NRDC and Chimbokaila.FOR YOU KAINDE,PLEASE PAY BACK OUR MONEY WHICH YOU HAVE BEEN HIDING IN BERMUDA!!
How come this unrepentant chap has never commended Government on positive developmental issues that we have all witnessed under President Lungu yet he goes to praise foreigners? I dont even know whether this HH understands that Zambia has had serious and good politicians before who contributed to Zambia’s well being. The only thing this guy thinks about is the stolen money he has hidden in off shore accounts and thinks money can buy everything including souls.
The chap has even forgotten that just last year, his own poor tribesmen in Namwala complained bitterly how he has stolen huge chunks of land from them for the sake of loving money. HH, you are pathetic chap this country has ever seen believe it or not. Why are you scared of having a convention within your dead UPND? Til you come…
IM REALLY SUPRISED FOR PEOPLE TO COMMENT THAT GOVERNMENT AGENCIES MUST INVESTIGATE HH FOR HIDING THE MONEY IN TAX HAVENS. INVESTING MONEY IN COUNTRIES OR PLACES THAT HAVE RELAXED TAX RULES IS NOT ILLEGAL BECAUSE AN INVESTOR IS INVESTING IN A COUNTRY WHERE INVESTMENT RULES ARE ATTRACTIVE IN TERMS OF TAX IN THIS CASE. HH IS JUST AN INTELLIGENT BUSINESS MAN AND HARDWORKING, HE KNOWS HOW TO MAKE MONEY, HE KNOWS THAT IN SUCH PLACES(TAX HAVENS) HE WILL MAKE MONEY AND NOTHING IS ILLEGAL ABOUT THAT(UBUTUTU BUBI). DO YOU THINK BY NOW GOVERNMENT WOULD HAVE NOT POUNCED ON IF HAD STOLEN OR HE HAD BEEN EVADING TAX. HH IS NOT AN EDUCATED ILLITERATE BUT AN EDUCATED LITERATE. THAT MAN YOU CAN SEE EDUCATION IN HIM. HH HAS MADE HIS MONEY AND HE IS NOT A THIEF AND NOT THESE ARMED ROBBERS OF POLITICIAN WE…