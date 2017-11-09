Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda says there is no offence which President Edgar Lungu has committed to warrant impeachment.
Mr. Chanda further says bringing such a motion to Parliament would be a waste of time.
Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Mr. Chanda however stated that anyone is free to raise such a motion in parliament as parliamentarians would be exercising their democratic rights.
He further said President Lungu is capable of defeating such a motion as he has overwhelming numbers on his side in parliament as impeachment requires a two thirds majority.
And King Mswati of the Kingdom of Swaziland has departed for his Country after a 4 day private visit to Zambia.
The King who was in the company of the Queen was seen off by President Edgar Lungu and First Lady, Esther.
The aircraft carrying the King and other members of the royal family took off at about 18:15 hours from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.
And Special Assistant to the President for Press and Relations, Amos Chanda said King Mswati’s private visit included social engagements to promote tourism and bilateral relations between Zambia and Swaziland.
Amos let’s not get too comfortable whilst we are in power. with acts like the attack on Luampa MP our President will need more luck than a 2/3 majority in 2021. wise up!
2017 vote Mr Kudos most objective and best blogger
it’s no secret that there are some people among us like Felix who would like to see ECL ejected and take hold of our party.
Such confusions can easily betray our focus don’t be surprised if you’ll be the ones needing a petition against Mr Paradise boy AKA supreme leader Hayatolla Hakainde
This is a wake up call to parties like fdd, heritage, unip, green party, narep, since formation some even more than 10 years no MP produce, don’t just aim for presidency, but am mps as well. PF knows that even its dosing mps will wake up when this comes to parliament.
Don’t worry Mr Bamos, we will get all of you thieves later even if the impeachment doesn’t work. That you are afraid actually confirms your guilt.
Lungu is in 2021 going in for treasonable hanging on to power when he should have let the Speaker run the country during the petition. ALL PF ministers are also spending years in Chimboz for clinging on to their offices and salaries after parliament was dissolved in 2016.
MwaPyaa, we are coming for you, there is no escape.
Kudos there is nothing wrong with paradise, if your organizations ain’t on those papers then your business ain’t genuine. Appleby is law firm and deals with only genuine businesses, you won’t find murky businesses like that one which supplied wheelbarrows.
When this goes to parliament you will hear strange names of constituencies like chipili etc and some mps will speak for the first time.
The trouble with UPND is that, they only want to come to power for revenge.
To win you need to tell people what you will do to improve the affairs of the country.
You are so obsessed with upnd.
Mmm desperate for power to wait for 2021? And who’s going to impeach him. …Kambwili and Upnd.
Tell Amos Chanda that the numbers in parliament in far less than thr numbers to cast vote next year. Amos Chanda should not pontificate time will tell.