Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda says there is no offence which President Edgar Lungu has committed to warrant impeachment.

Mr. Chanda further says bringing such a motion to Parliament would be a waste of time.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Mr. Chanda however stated that anyone is free to raise such a motion in parliament as parliamentarians would be exercising their democratic rights.

He further said President Lungu is capable of defeating such a motion as he has overwhelming numbers on his side in parliament as impeachment requires a two thirds majority.

And King Mswati of the Kingdom of Swaziland has departed for his Country after a 4 day private visit to Zambia.

The King who was in the company of the Queen was seen off by President Edgar Lungu and First Lady, Esther.

The aircraft carrying the King and other members of the royal family took off at about 18:15 hours from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

And Special Assistant to the President for Press and Relations, Amos Chanda said King Mswati’s private visit included social engagements to promote tourism and bilateral relations between Zambia and Swaziland.