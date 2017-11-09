The construction of the one-million cubic liter water storage tanks worth millions of kwacha

in Mbala district of Northern Province has reached an advanced stage.

ZANIS reports that Mbala district commissioner Kederick Sikombe confirmed the development in an interview in Mbala District, today.

Mr. Sikombe said that the Badea water project is a great millstone for the district, adding that providing access to clean and safe water to citizens is government’s top priority.

He noted that government has initiated the project aimed at improving water supply and sanitation in the area..

The DC expressed happiness at the pace which the contractor is doing the works.

The project is expected for completion early next year and once completed it will contribute to improved health services and sanitation for the people of Mbala and surrounding outskirts.

And more boreholes are being sunk in the surrounding rural communities in the district.