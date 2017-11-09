President Edgar Lungu has stressed the need to seriously interrogate the country’s successes and failures in the manufacturing industry across the country.
Speaking at the manufacturers’ meet the President seminar themed “solutions for Zambian manufacturing” at Lusaka’s Radisson blue today, President Lungu said there is need to chart the way forward to develop the manufacturing industry if Zambia is to achieve the status of a prosperous middle income country.
“We need to seriously interogate where we are as a nation in the industry, we need to interogate our successes and failures. We need to chart the way forward to develop our industry, if we are to achieve the status of a prosperous middle income country, ” he said
The President Lungu urged Zambians to rise to the occasion and take keen interest in adding value to agricultural products and minerals, among others.
The president said value addition to mangoes, tomatoes cotton, cashew nuts, and copper is the answer to the nation’s industrialization, job creation and wealth creation.
The President said that Zambia’s ultimate objective as government is to attain a proudly industrialised Zambia, a regional hub for unequalled manufacture of high quality Zambian products to compete favourably on the regional and international market.
The President further said that he was aware of the challenges the manufacturing sector was currently facing and wished to take the opportunity to emphasise that his government remained committed to addressing these challenges and to creating an enabling environment for industrialisation.
The president said that challenges included unfair competition affecting the local manufacturing industry as a result of imported products, particularly those that were smuggled into the country, adding that this scenario was a source of concern to my government.
The President also said that Government was also concerned about the illicit trade as it does not only cause a leakage of the much needed revenue, but was a deterrent to the advancement of industrialisation.
Well done Lungu!! kikikiki
Iwe @Mweo,
did you even read the speech and gave it a thought? What is in this speech that ECL should be batted on the back? See, my comment below. Its a speech for non-critical thinkers doesn’t offer anything. No solutions.
The comforting thing is that you are aware of the problems. The problem, however is that Political will is lacking to solve these issues.
I am sorry, but this is a speech about nothing.
The president says “he was aware of the challenges the manufacturing sector was currently facing and wished to take the opportunity to emphasise that his government remained committed to addressing these challenges ” and he goes on to quote the unfair competition caused by smuggling.
As an action taker, I would expect from this speech to name those issues and provide an outline of actions to be taken. Just naming smuggling as “concern to my government” is not a solution. Later on, smuggling has been here since Kaunda era, nothing new. What we lack is naming the issues and taking action, don’t just plan to plan. This is not helping those industries to develop.
Lungu sit down and shut up please you kama visionless corrupt twit.
Now King of Swaziland has left does he show up …look at his face, he is nursing a hangover; how can you interrogate Zambia’s success failures in manufacturing when you rush to China to buy 2000 solar hammer mills, you rush abroad to overpriced Ambulances when you can local paint companies can do they job.
KK introduced the made in Zambia, buy Zambian. We protested and did away with our local products such as Tiptop drink, Sabina bath soap etc after voting the old man. We returned to foreign foods, cars, drinks. Am sure by now these products were going to improve to international standards. Don’t blame others, let’s blame our lack of resilience like the Chinese.