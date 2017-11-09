Coach Wedson Nyirenda has insisted that Chipolopolo are treating Saturday’s formality 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the

African champions Cameroon seriously.

Nigeria have already qualified for the Russia World Cup from Group B which has Algeria as the other opponent.

Nyirenda has called a strong squad for this game to be played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

“There is no small game. On paper it may look like a formality game but there is a lot to win. The players themselves have to win bonuses. And We also have FIFA rankings,” he said.

Nyirenda hinted he will field a strong side against Cameroon.

“When you have a plan for a big team, you don’t alter the team. A few local boys will be given a chance to play but those that will, will only be custodians of the CHAN team,” he said.

“This team is on the verge of being consolidated and we are playing the World Cup and this is for our continental guys so we cannot alter that,” Nyirenda added.

Second paced Zambia, who have seven points) and Cameroon (6 points) are battling to finish second in Group B.