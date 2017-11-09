Coach Wedson Nyirenda has insisted that Chipolopolo are treating Saturday’s formality 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the
African champions Cameroon seriously.
Nigeria have already qualified for the Russia World Cup from Group B which has Algeria as the other opponent.
Nyirenda has called a strong squad for this game to be played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.
“There is no small game. On paper it may look like a formality game but there is a lot to win. The players themselves have to win bonuses. And We also have FIFA rankings,” he said.
Nyirenda hinted he will field a strong side against Cameroon.
“When you have a plan for a big team, you don’t alter the team. A few local boys will be given a chance to play but those that will, will only be custodians of the CHAN team,” he said.
“This team is on the verge of being consolidated and we are playing the World Cup and this is for our continental guys so we cannot alter that,” Nyirenda added.
Second paced Zambia, who have seven points) and Cameroon (6 points) are battling to finish second in Group B.
Tukamona; limbi kuti twaisatambako.
WN the fact is that the game between Zambia and Cameroon is a formality game,the issue of rankings are unnecesary and useless what ar we going to benefit even when Zambia can be ranked first in Africa without any apearance at the globe competetion?u messed up when u drew with Cameroon and gave away a game to Nigeria at home.Go back on the drawing board and ensure that u qualify to the Afcon not targeting the rankings from fifa we ar not itrested in that.
I have no confidence in you Mr Coach especially that you are so prejudiced. Going to the World Cup is always our dream! Keep your useless rankings.
Iwe ulicupuba sana,is that what you can fight for?you had a chance to beat Ngeria,but you failed due to your poor thinking.Zambia has never played in any world cup tournament,as soccer lovers we wanted to see zambia in Russia,and this time after failing to qualify you are saying it`s not a formality game.You are a useless coach you have failed give chance to other people who can make us happy by qualifying our national team to a bigger tournament.Faz is also a problem there not looking at your performance.Ati NGONGA BAKOSWE IMWE.