Western Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba has warned some Zambian contractors who have abandoned works in the newly created districts in the region to get back on site or risk their contracts being terminated.

Mr. Liomba sounded the warning today in an interview with ZANIS in Mongu.

The PS expressed displeasure at some Zambian contractors for abandoning their projects despite being paid by Government.

Mr. Liomba has since given the local contractors up to Monday next week to move to their various sites or their contracts will be terminated and be given to other serious contractors.

He said Government cannot afford to waste public resources on derailed projects and shoddy works done by some local contractors even when the Government has fully paid them to do works.

The PS said the Western Province administration will not condone the negative attitude by some local contractors as it was retrogressive to the development of the region.

Mr. Liomba said in order to ensure sure such tendency among contractors does not continue in future his administration will only engage contractors with good track record to do government projects in the province.

He was however quick to commend Chinese and some local contractors who are already ahead of schedule in their various projects in the region.

Mr. Liomba said government was in the hurry to deliver services to the people of Western province and wants contractors whether of foreign origin or locally based to work to its expectation each time they were engaged to do any projects.