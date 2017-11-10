

Marketeers at Chisokone market in Kitwe City in Copperbelt province are up in arms with the rising number of alleged foreign nationals who are doing business at the facility.

This follows a dispute over some of the market stalls that the foreign nationals have allegedly taken over at the facility.

There was near fight scenario which however was controlled by armed police who rushed to the area to calm the situation..

The development attracted attention of Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu who appealed to the warring parties to trade in harmony.

Mr. Mpundu said government has no intentions of prohibiting foreign nationals from trading at Zambian markets as there were some Zambian entrepreneurs who were trading in markets in neighbouring countries he did not name.

ZANIS reports that the District Commissioner who was accompanied by officers from the Immigration department, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Zambia Police said that foreigners could not be removed from the market.

He warned that his office would not hesitate to revoke trading licenses on any erring marketeer.

Mr Mpundu assured the Zambian traders that his office would ensure that foreign nationals operated in accordance with the laws of the country.

He however said his office and the immigration department in the district would intensify the screening process of foreign nationals coming to do business stating that those coming to Zambia should comply with the laws of the country.

In a related development, Mr Mpundu informed the gathering that his office would call for a consultative meeting this Friday with all stakeholders including the foreign nationals to find an amicable solution to the impasse.