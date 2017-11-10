Vice-President Inonge Wina on Thursday apologized to Patriotic Front MPs for voting with the opposition on a motion to expedite payments for retirees in Parliament.

On Wednesday, Mazabuka Central UPND MP Garry Nkombo, who was the mover of the motion, said it was unfortunate that retirees had become destitute in their own country.

Mr Njombo’s move was seconded by Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili but the motion failed as 83 MPs voted against with only 58 backing it.

But results of the electronic voting system revealed that Vice-President Wina voted with the opposition.

Mr. Nkombo, who is the UPND Whip commended Mrs Wina for putting the interests of the electorates above anything else.

“Mrs Wina has demonstrated true leadership befitting a democratic dispensation. I further thank all the MPs that have continued to represent the interests of the electorates on matters affecting the country. We hope and pray that this spirit continues even on many other motions to come for the interest of the nation,” stated Mr. Nkombo.

But in a personal statement in Parliament on Thursday, Mrs Wina blamed her vote on an electronic mishap.

“You’ll recall that yesterday, Wednesday 8th November, 2017, the House considered a private member’s motion moved by the Honourable member for Mazabuka Central, Mr G G Nkombo MP and seconded by the Honourable member for Roan Dr C Kambwili MP, urging the government to expedite the payment of terminal benefits to all former government employs who retired prior to 5 January, 2016. At the close of the debate, the motion was put to a vote and voting was undertaken electronically and results of the vote are as indicated on division list number three which list has been distributed as required by standing order number 16. Sir, Honourable members, standing order number 16 of the National Assembly of Zambia standing orders 2016 provides as follows: 16 (i) The Clerk shall record the votes and proceedings of the Assembly or a Committee of the whole House and the records shall be reproduced as the votes and proceedings and distributed to members … when the House is sitting. (ii) The votes and proceedings shall be signed by the Speaker and shall constitute the official day the record of proceedings of the Assembly. (iii) A clerk shall have the custody of all votes and proceedings, records and other documents belonging to the Assembly,” said Vice-President Wina.

“Mr Speaker, Honourable members, the division list number three which has been circulated correctly shows that I voted along with the ‘Is’. Mr Speaker, Honourable members, in order to avert possible speculation and a dissention regarding my vote, I would like to place it on record and inform the House and the public at large that I inadvertently voted with the ‘Is’. Mr Speaker, I wish to apologise to the right (government side) for unintentionally reducing the figures. Additionally, to the left (opposition side) to apologise for inflating the figures unnecessarily. This was, indeed, an electronically induced mishap.”