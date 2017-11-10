A 30-year-old man of Ndola has been killed by his wife after a domestic dispute.

Acting Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale says the deceased, identified as Francis Kabayi of house number 4093, New Mushili in Ndola was stabbed by his wife and sustained a deep cut on his left shoulder.

He says a knife is alleged to have been used in the act.

Mr. Mwake says the incident occurred on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at around 15:30 hours.

He says the body of the deceased is lying in Ndola Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem, while the suspect identified as Prisca Njimpi aged 24 is in police custody and will appear in court soon.

Mr Mwale has advised couples to learn how to resolve their differences amicably without resorting to