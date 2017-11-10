A 30-year-old man of Ndola has been killed by his wife after a domestic dispute.
Acting Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale says the deceased, identified as Francis Kabayi of house number 4093, New Mushili in Ndola was stabbed by his wife and sustained a deep cut on his left shoulder.
He says a knife is alleged to have been used in the act.
Mr. Mwake says the incident occurred on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at around 15:30 hours.
He says the body of the deceased is lying in Ndola Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem, while the suspect identified as Prisca Njimpi aged 24 is in police custody and will appear in court soon.
Mr Mwale has advised couples to learn how to resolve their differences amicably without resorting to
This is a sad story indeed. Whatever has entered these women. I also fail to sleep now because you never know when you can be attacked. Most of these women just create imaginary competition and start attacking you for absolutely nothing. Could be speaking from experience.
So it could just be hearsay and a life is lost.
Disaster!
Too sad that Francis died.
Problem also there are no emergency numbers like 911. And our acts, you get stabbed in shoulder, instead of calling hospital, people call their relatives or post on “whatsup group”.
If in good shape, you can’t die from shoulder stab.
I blame PF for encouraging brutality and witchcraft
[email protected] Ndobo, can imagine a woman pouring water on and threatening ati “..twakulabapuma”, what will happen homes… Knives.
Lungu is to blame for all this.
No it’s Wada and Kamanga to blame
Mambala was too drunk and he couldn’t even defend himself. I’m glad it’s him not her! #Zambian men cowards ,. White power !!
Zambian women murderous spirit is coming anger of abuse by men and society . It is the high women are given the platform and guns so that they kill every useless man