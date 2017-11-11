Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has sent a birthday message to President Edgar Lungu on his 61st birthday anniversary.

Today, Saturday, November 11th 2017 is President Lungu’s 61st birthday anniversary.

Cynically, Mr Hichilema posted a message on his Facebook page but never referred to President Lungu as President.

The UPND leader also merely referred to President Lungu as leader of the Patriotic Front.

“I want to wish Mr Edgar Lungu, Leader of the Patriotic Front a happy 61 birthday and may God add many more years for him,” Mr Hichilema wrote.

“A year older, means a year wiser. Zikomo.”