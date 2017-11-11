HH wishes President Lungu happy birthday

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu celebrates his 61st birthday with his family in Lusaka on Saturday, November 11,2017 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA .
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has sent a birthday message to President Edgar Lungu on his 61st birthday anniversary.

Today, Saturday, November 11th 2017 is President Lungu’s 61st birthday anniversary.

Cynically, Mr Hichilema posted a message on his Facebook page but never referred to President Lungu as President.

The UPND leader also merely referred to President Lungu as leader of the Patriotic Front.

“I want to wish Mr Edgar Lungu, Leader of the Patriotic Front a happy 61 birthday and may God add many more years for him,” Mr Hichilema wrote.

“A year older, means a year wiser. Zikomo.”

    HH is a person who scores 3 political goals but then scores 2 political own goals through his arrogance and bitterness ! It had to take a whiteman to tell him that and the whole world heard that HH is only worried about his own political belly !
    At a time when Zambians are being told stories about the Paradise issue, HH must be seen to be doing a lot of damage control but failing to accept Edgar Lungus Presidency has the potential of making people forget about the fire-tenders ! HH is still in a political incubator

      Hakainde lacks strategy….simply look at BUFFOON CK look at how bee hives he has stirred up with his big mouth!!

    Lungu’s just a mere leader of PF?. Tell us HH then what makes you leader of UPND yet you haven’t done real internal democracy -no internal UPND elections means you’re an illegitimate leader.

