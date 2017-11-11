President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Ndola to join other spectators at Levy Mwanawasa stadium and watch the Zambia National Soccer Team play against Cameroon in the final 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier match.

According to a tentative programme released by the office of acting provincial permanent secretary Joyce Nsamba, President Lungu is scheduled to arrive at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe airport at about 09:30 hours.

Ms Nsamba said the Head of State will later in the afternoon proceed to Levy Mwanawasa stadium to watch the game between Zambia and Cameroon.

Zambia hosts Cameroun in a formality fixture of the final group match of the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Nigeria qualified from the group after beating Zambia last month by a lone goal.

President Lungu is expected to return to Lusaka soon after the game.