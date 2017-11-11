A 51 year old woman of Kandemba compound in Solwezi district has allegedly been murdered by her 54 year old husband.
ZANIS reports that Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident in Solwezi today that is believed to have happened between 6th and 9th of November 2017.
Mr Daka identified the deceased as Catherine Lesa and the husband as Morris Mwebe both of Kandemba compound in Solwezi.
The Police Commissioner said Lesa is alleged to have been pushed against a water tank after she went home late and sustained internal injuries.
Mr Daka said Lesa died a few minutes after being admitted at Solwezi general hospital on 9th November this year adding that Mwebe has since been arrested.
