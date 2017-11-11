Videos and Audios Zambia vs Cameroon Goals Highlights November 11, 2017 6 2,143 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Loading...
FAZ why can’t you fill the stadium….don’t take such matches to Ndola if they can not afford or reduce the ticket price!!
Zambian pali game, players who need to go to big European or USA teams are:
– Augustine Mulenga
– Kapumbu
– Adrian Chama
Those guys played hearts out.
– Parson
– Mwepu
Those 2 will be sold in next transfer window for real.
FAZ and Mr kamanga pleas you can’t afford to print names of players on jerseys in an international match in this day and age ??? Or is it mere incompetence ?
Great football Zambia! stylish play, thrilling sparks. They sweated blood to get an equalizer.
Zambia wasted a lot of chances. Cameroon’s first gaol was due to poor marking, the player had a lot of time on the ball he would have even stopped and took some tea; the second was due to the same mistake and this time it was a free header.
pathetic turn out