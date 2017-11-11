Zambia vs Cameroon Goals Highlights

6
2,143 views

6 COMMENTS

  1. +2
    -2
    vote

    FAZ why can’t you fill the stadium….don’t take such matches to Ndola if they can not afford or reduce the ticket price!!

    • 0
      -2
      vote

      Zambian pali game, players who need to go to big European or USA teams are:
      – Augustine Mulenga
      – Kapumbu
      – Adrian Chama
      Those guys played hearts out.
      – Parson
      – Mwepu
      Those 2 will be sold in next transfer window for real.

  2. vote

    FAZ and Mr kamanga pleas you can’t afford to print names of players on jerseys in an international match in this day and age ??? Or is it mere incompetence ?

  4. vote

    Zambia wasted a lot of chances. Cameroon’s first gaol was due to poor marking, the player had a lot of time on the ball he would have even stopped and took some tea; the second was due to the same mistake and this time it was a free header.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here