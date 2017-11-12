

Government has called on chiefs in the country to uphold their unique position in society and stop engaging in partisan politics if they are to be relevant to the country’s socio-economic development.

ZANIS reports that Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister Lawrence Sichalwe said today that traditional leaders must not use the respected and sacred institution of chieftaincy to advance their partisan interest.

The minister said traditional leaders must stop dabbling in partisan politics but support the government of the day to help develop their chiefdoms and improve the lives of their subjects.

Mr. Sichalwe, who is PF Chawama Member of Parliament challenged partisan chiefs to resign from their positions and join politics as opposed to hiding behind traditional authority.

He said chiefs can contribute to the democratic governance of the country by engaging government in national development through the House of Chiefs.

Mr Sichalwe appealed to the House of Chiefs to help facilitate cordial working relations between traditional leaders and government.