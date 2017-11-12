

Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu has reiterated Government’s commitment towards strengthening cordial working relations with the Church in the country.

Mr. Mubukwanu noted that meaningful development can only be attained in the country if there is a harmonious stakeholder relationship at all levels of governance.

ZANIS reports that the Minister said this in a speech read on his behalf by Western Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba at the 70th anniversary celebration of the existence of the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zambia in Mongu today.

Mr. Mubukwanu said Government will continue to render the necessary support to the Church in order for Zambians to benefit from the mission work and ensure that the church promotes Christian values in all corners of the country.

He emphasized that the role of the Church is to promote peace and national unity and pray for President Lungu and his cabinet to lead the nation in line with God’s guidance.

The provincial Minister said Zambia is blessed to have a leader who is humble and God fearing.

Mr. Mubukwanu said as a way to revere God, President Lungu created a Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs which is charged with the responsibility of providing an enabling environment for the church to operate in the country.

He said it was the desire of President Lungu to ensure that all Church organisations in the country operated freely without any interference from any arm of Government adding that the Church is the peace builder for all to flourish.

Mr. Mubukwanu challenged Christians in the country to work hard and form cooperatives so that they could benefit from government support.

The Provincial Minister added that government could not empower people who were not organized to take advantage and of its favourable policies and programmes.

And speaking earlier, Apostolic Faith Mission President and Bishop, Jack Musumba thanked Government for assisting the Church to grow its tentacles in the country.

Bishop Musumba said his Church will continue to support the Government fight corruption so that the majority Zambians can benefit from the national treasury.

He urged the members to avoid engaging themselves in active politics as it destroys the church’s integrity.

Bishop Musumba also advised parents to ensure that their children do not get into early marriages as the habit will limit the development of the country in various sectors such health and agriculture.