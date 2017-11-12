By Peter Sinkamba
The leak this week of paradise papers has exposed complex ways how wealthy people and corporations have legally generated and protected their wealth through off-shore havens.
The leak has documented how the world’s biggest businesses, heads of state and global figures in politics, entertainment and sport have sheltered their wealth in 19 secretive tax havens.
A 2006 off-shore investment for my colleague Hakainde Hichilema was among that was captured in the leaks.
The revelation appears to have generated great controversy in the country.
Like has done most figures across the world, HH has defended himself that the investment is legal.
I totally agree with him on the legality of the investments, but I think that argument is beside the point for the Zambian case. The apartheid system, for example, was a perfectly legal system. However, that does not make the system right for the victims of the apartheid system. What is legal is not always right.
Therefore, in my view, HH ought to have given better reasons. And indeed, there are more examples, and better reasons, to make a case for off-shore investment by Zambia and Zambian business corporations.
For example, prior to privatization in 2000, ZCCM Ltd was a partnership which was majority-owned by the Government of the Republic of Zambia with a 60.3% shares being state-owned. Other shareholders of ZCCM Ltd were Zambia Copper Investments Ltd (ZCI), an associate company of Anglo American Plc, which held 27.3% of shares, with the balance of 12.4% of shares held by private investors.
ZCI and other private investors that owned ZCCM Ltd, were registered in Bermuda and Cyprus, some of the most popular off-shore investments destinations.
GRZ was in partnership with Bermuda and Cyprus registered companies from 1970 when it nationalized Nchanga Consolidated Copper Mines (NCCM) and Roan Consolidated Mines (RCM).
Even after privatization, GRZ has been in business with private investors registered in off-shore destinations, not only in the mining but banking sector as well. For example, GRZ invests most treasury bills in companies registered in off-shore havens. The motive for GRZ before privatization and after was, and remains, to attract foreign capital into the country.
Put simply, therefore, it is not wrong to invest in off-shore havens if the motive is to attract capital from those havens into the country.
What is wrong is where the motive of investment into those havens is to hide stolen funds from the country; to evade or avoid tax; to launder inappropriately acquired wealth; and several other motives that deprive the State or nationals what is lawfully due to them.
Perhaps, instead of focusing on the legality of the investment, my colleague would better have demonstrated how he used the off-shore investment to attract foreign capital; how he invested it locally to grow his business empire to what it is; and how without it, he could not have been as wealthy.
He could have been even figurative about it, because as they say: “figures don’t lie!”
Otherwise in my view, with proper explanations backed by empirical evidence, there really ought not to be any fuss about it.
Well said.
If you agree that it is a Legal investment, then what is your point, Mr. Sinkamba? A person is obligated to explain himself only when his actions are questionable. You are making an insinuation that he might have invested the money he made from offshore accounts back in the country. But that’s here say. It’s neither here or there. As a matter of fact, you can be sued for that. Sometimes it’s better to keep quiet.
Over to you Dr. HH. We await you comments. Figures don’t lie
I said it yesterday and its worthy repeating today and tomorrow if need be that you stand the only political
outside the circle of the instruments of power bearers who speak sense . Abashala kuwayawaya fye. Lishamo sana.
iam waiting for dundumwezi comments. kindly post constructive comments and please do not go off this nice topic as if you have just been punched by Steven Suckur.
Study the papers well. I wonder if people have reaken an interest to ready and really understand the Paradise Papers? Go through the papers mwe bantu.
A common Zambian suffers while big companies and the rich always get away with it. Now the TPIN is being pushed down people’s hard earned peanuts so that whether u like it or not there is a tax deduction on your earnings. The efforts to reduce tax avoidance would be good initiatives if both the common man and the elite were treated fairly. With such things as these tax havens, a common will always suffer and the rich will always get away with it.
Well Come to the world
I have read the so-called Paradise papers on HH. I’ve also read countless opinions and analyses both for and against HH, including from the man himself. Being a polarised society ours has become, I’m afraid all the opinions being advanced from both sides are disappointingly hollow and full of hogwash. Those aligned with PF want to use it for political gain, HH supporters on the other hand are telling us how smart he is to invest in such a scheme. This whole episode must be confusing for our colleagues who never went to school
@choozen one, you don’t need to go to school or be a rocket scientist to understand the two words ” TAX AVOIDING “
Why should rich people avoid tax and common ones to be forced to pay through TPIN? we want to close the gap between the poor and the rich people but if the rich are avoiding to pay tax and the poor are paying tax how are we going to close that gap? i see sense in Mr Sikamba’s words and i like his manifesto and quick reactions to national isues.
avoiding tax isn’t just morally wrong but a sin too. the Bible tells us to give Ceazer what belongs to him. unless you are not a Christian but a masonist.
The only beauty here is Zambians don’t read so those papers are safe even in the leaked state. If we agree that there are no illegalities about those investments then no one owes anybody any form of explanation!
Our focus should be on the current plunder in the name of Fire Tenders, Ambulances, Lusaka-Ndola Duals, and irregular payments revealed in the AG report and many more wrongs under Chagwa! Once we are done with that, we can summon HH for questioning!