

Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita says the Conference of Parties (COP23) currently underway in Bonn, offers a unique opportunity for Zambia to tap into global experiences.

Ambassador Mukwita said the conference has provided a platform for a pool of global knowledge where experts can share their knowledge and experiences in addressing climate-related challenges.

Ambassador Mukwita reminded the Zambian delegation that they could be part of the solution.

“Back home, we are experiencing deforestation and many climate-related problems”, said Ambassador Mukwita.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by First Secretary for Press at the Zambia Embassy in Berlin Germany,

Kellys Kaunda.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata who is leading the delegation and is accompanied by her Permanent Secretary Trevor Kaunda, is expected to make a presentation next week.

The Zambian experts are drawn from various government line ministries and members from the civil society.

Alex Simalabwi of Global Water Partnership said Zambia must devise a strategy and maximize benefits out of COP23.