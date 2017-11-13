

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated that the UPND is the only hope for Zambia.

Speaking on Sunday during the party’s card renewal exercise in Mandevu, Mr Hichilema said only the UPND has credible policies that will transform the fortunes of this country.

Mr Hichilema has since urged all party members to go out and mobilise and grow the party.

“My wife Mutinta and I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the multitudes of people who turned up for the UPND membership card renewal,” Mr Hichilema said.

“We would like to encourage all our Party structures from National to Ward level, to go flat out and mobilise people to join our party,” he said.

Mr Hichilema said the UPND is the only hope to redeem the people from the mismanagement of the country’s affairs.

“We have a plan and it shall be executed. Join us on 26th November on the Copperbelt for a similar event,” he said.