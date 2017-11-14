Family members of the two foreign tourists who were trampled to death by an Elephant in Livingstone have denied police findings that the duo had put themselves in danger.

Zambia Police Service Deputy Spokesman Danny Mwale said the Belgian woman and Dutch man were killed after getting too close to an elephant in a bid to take pictures.

The 64-year-old Dutch tourist and his 57-year-old Belgian friend were trampled to death by an elephant in a shocking incident at the Maramba River Lodge in Livingstone.

According to Mr Mwale, both tourists had multiple injuries all over their bodies after being trampled by the elephant.

But family members of the deceased have refuted police version of the incident saying the duo were looking at the giant mammals from a distance when one of the animals suddenly ran out of the herd towards them and trampled them both.

According to reports in the Dutch and Belgian media, the Dutchman died when he tried to rescue his female friend from the attack.

Media in the two countries have identified the deceased as Sabine Goossens, a Belgian woman who had lived in Africa for 16 years, and a Dutch friend of hers named Wim Van Griensven, from the city of Roermond, in the province of Limburg.

The family of Goossens said she was ‘very familiar’ with elephants, according to Dutch newspaper AD.

The Dutchman’s family also told reporters that he had been trying to save the woman, who was some 25 metres from the animal when it charged.

It is unclear from the Dutch media reports if they witnessed the attack.

Goossens had been living in Zambia for sixteen years and was very used to being around wild animals, her family said.

On her Facebook page, she had shared several pictures of the animals and her trips to national parks in Zambia.

The bodies of both tourists were brought to a mortuary in Livingstone.

The Department of Parks and Wildlife have previously warned tourists about the dangers of elephants.

Last week, a security guard was trampled to death by an elephant in Livingstone while he was on his way to work.