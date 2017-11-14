Family members of the two foreign tourists who were trampled to death by an Elephant in Livingstone have denied police findings that the duo had put themselves in danger.
Zambia Police Service Deputy Spokesman Danny Mwale said the Belgian woman and Dutch man were killed after getting too close to an elephant in a bid to take pictures.
The 64-year-old Dutch tourist and his 57-year-old Belgian friend were trampled to death by an elephant in a shocking incident at the Maramba River Lodge in Livingstone.
According to Mr Mwale, both tourists had multiple injuries all over their bodies after being trampled by the elephant.
But family members of the deceased have refuted police version of the incident saying the duo were looking at the giant mammals from a distance when one of the animals suddenly ran out of the herd towards them and trampled them both.
According to reports in the Dutch and Belgian media, the Dutchman died when he tried to rescue his female friend from the attack.
Media in the two countries have identified the deceased as Sabine Goossens, a Belgian woman who had lived in Africa for 16 years, and a Dutch friend of hers named Wim Van Griensven, from the city of Roermond, in the province of Limburg.
The family of Goossens said she was ‘very familiar’ with elephants, according to Dutch newspaper AD.
The Dutchman’s family also told reporters that he had been trying to save the woman, who was some 25 metres from the animal when it charged.
It is unclear from the Dutch media reports if they witnessed the attack.
Goossens had been living in Zambia for sixteen years and was very used to being around wild animals, her family said.
On her Facebook page, she had shared several pictures of the animals and her trips to national parks in Zambia.
The bodies of both tourists were brought to a mortuary in Livingstone.
The Department of Parks and Wildlife have previously warned tourists about the dangers of elephants.
Last week, a security guard was trampled to death by an elephant in Livingstone while he was on his way to work.
Whichever way it was an elephant that killed them can it be killed as well? No, can it be sentenced by the court of law? I don’t think so. rest in Peace
Police in Zambia routinely falsify information and you are at your peril to trust them.
..and it depends on who paid them the Zambia Police are so corrupt that they can even make your case file disappear.
About Zambia Police: If you have a complaint against someone, they can even tamper with the evidence and charge you instead. They’re so corrupt
We will do well to reserve our comments until full details of events are availed us. Its all too common to see most of social media commentaries falling flat in sight of truth as is the case in this Tragic event involving our late tourists. My advice , Hold your fire! Once again ,May the good Lord keep in perfect peace and comfort the dear ones facing the ordeals of this tragedy.
The issue here is that the elephant killed them and the government and us Zambian citizens don’t blame the elephant so move on and better be careful next time when approaching our elephants
The system is failing Zambia. Wnether what the family is saying is true or not. We need a professional wild life service to monitor the movements of animals. There should have been ine at the incident to shoot the Elephant when it charged at the victims. 25 meters away is a long distance for the Elephant go have been stopped from attacking the Tourists. Zambians are find of defending things even when it is very clear that they acted wrongly. Tourism is a major source of income in Zambia and it must be well advertised and protected. You don’t let people travel all the way from Belgium to come and get them killed by your animals.
Madam the lodge in question is built in a park. Therefore, animals always pass there.
We can not have game scouts everywhere in the park. It is up to game viewers to take precautions.
An elephant can cover 25 m distance in less than 10 seconds. 25 m was too close. Worse if her camera had flash light, that could have been the cause of agitation.
While we mourn with the two families, let us draw true lessons and avoid similar incidents in future.
I do not see any difference in the two stories. 25m is too close for wild elephants. An elephant can run faster that human beings.
Let us just mourn the too in peace. MTSRIP!