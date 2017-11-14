Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Ra’anana have signed Chipolopolo striker Emmanuel Mayuka on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
The 26-year-old returns to Israel, as a free agent, after previous spell with Maccabi Tel Aviv between 2008 and 2010.
His contract at Egyptian club Zamalek was terminated in August.
Mayuka, who has 56 international caps and 11 goals, has previously played in Switzerland, England and France,
On the back of finishing joint top scorer for Zambia, as they won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, he joined English side Southampton from Swiss Club Young Boys Berne.
However, he failed to establish himself in England and spent time on loan at French club Sochaux.
Mayuka returned to France to join Metz in August 2015, but he only managed two goals in 10 appearances.
He signed for Zamalek in January 2016, scoring seven goals in 37 appearances, before his contract was mutually terminated.
That’s the way to go man!!
Zambian players never advance but keep going back to their old clubs. I won’t be surprised to see Mayuka back at Kabwe Warriors
A commission of inquiry is needed why Zambians fail to fit well in the world’s most competitive premier leagues that attract the best. Now since such inquries are costly and not a priority to our country then some research can be taken or even asking footballers themselves to help us understand.
They are not hard workers like west African players and they are easily satisfied with average achievements. (have low ambitions). They are not ready to fight, all they want is coming back to Zambia and shine during off seasons.
Mayuka needs discipline. Talent without discipline can be a disaster. Just 2 months ago, I found Mayuka with his henchmen drinking hard stuff in Kabwata. Whisky and Spirits will not build his career. He needs to take care of his body if he wants to go far
To think he was in the same team at the same time with Sadio Mane..smh