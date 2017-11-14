

President Edgar Lungu has received Special Envoys from Angola’s President João Lourenço and Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe who delivered special messages from their Principals.

The President received a special message from President Lourenço, which was delivered by Angola’s Minister of Transport, Augusto Da Silva Tomas.

President Lungu and His Angolan Counterpart President Lourenço have committed to transforming the transport infrastructure such as roads, rail and water transport linking the two countries.

The two leaders have committed to ensuring that all agreements signed between Zambia and Angola on rehabilitation of transport infrastructure notably the Lobito Corridor are accelerated for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

And the President has received a Special Envoy from Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe, Dr Walter Mzembi, Minister of Foreign Affairs who has delivered a special message which included among other things, President Mugabe’s sincere gratitude to the Zambian Government for supporting Zimbabwe with affordable maize imports during the last four years of grain shortages in that country.

The Minister also briefed the President on the political situation in Zimbabwe and assured him that stability and unity of the nation were President Mugabe’s top priority as he prepares the country for general elections next year.

President Lungu said Zambia will continue to support processes for peaceful elections within the framework of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) principles of promoting peace and stability for both individual countries and the region as whole.

He thanked the Minister for the comprehensive overview regarding the political situation in Zimbabwe.

The President says the continued visits of various foreign leaders to Zambia is a demonstration of Zambia’s diplomatic vision of enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation as a common ground for accelerating regional integration.

Meanwhile, the President held an exit meeting with outgoing United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Zambia Eric Shultz at State House.

In his farewell message, Mr Shultz said he was emotional to be leaving a country he had so dearly come to love.

“Your Excellency, l am sad to be leaving Zambia after three years of extraordinary engagement with you, Government officials and the people of Zambia. What l have seen in recent years gives me hope about the future of this country. I am very optimistic about the future of this country, quiet a lot of progress is being made in many areas,” Mr Shultz said.

Mr Shultz reaffirmed the US government’s continued support to Zambia in various socio-economic areas and governance. He particularly emphasised that the American government will support Zambia in dealing with the refugee crisis in the north of the country due to political instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The President wished Mr Shultz the best in his future endeavours and urged him to remain Zambia’s envoy in Washington in whatever position he will assume.

He thanked the outgoing Ambassador for his extraordinary services he rendered both to his country and the Republic of Zambia. He urged Mr Shultz to brief the incoming Ambassador so that the strong foundation that he established for progressive interaction continues.