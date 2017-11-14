The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has called for the introduction of minimum standardised pricing of Health care services.

Council Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Aaron Mujajati says lack of standardised pricing for health care, provision of medicines has contributed to exploitation of patients by some health practitioners.

He said when patients seek private health care, they were prescribed with alot of medicines and other medical tests which were not necessary but designed to extort money from patients at exorbitant prices.

Dr Mujajati said in collaboration with government, HPCZ would ensure that minimum pricing and practice standard were put in place in order to promote fairness and efficiency in health care management.

He was speaking at the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria South Africa when he paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s High Commissioner to that country His Excellency Mr Emmanuel Mwamba.

Dr Mujajati observed that the rationalisation of pricing will promote world class investment in the health sector in many parts of the country.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa His Excellency Mr Emmanuel Mwamba said the newly introduced health policy will help many Zambians access high quality health services locally.

Mr Mwamba said the newly introduced health insurance policy was already attracting private sector investments interest to the country from South Africa.

He disclosed that a number of insurance companies have approached the High Commission on the possibilities of investing in the health insurance sector in Zambia.

He added that Zambia’s suitable policy environment coupled with her geographical location was ideal to attract setting up of first class health facilities that would effectively service the SADC region.